Barbarian horror film is a renter’s worst nightmare

If you rent properties through online services such as a Airbnb and similar perhaps you should abstain from watching the new Barbarian horror film. 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming Barbarian film, which will be premiering in theatres worldwide from August 31, 2022.

The Barbarian horror film stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler.

Barbarian has been written written and directed by Zach Cregger, and produces include Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. With Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and Bill Skarsgard the film’s executive producers. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this latest horror movie from Zach Cregger.

Barbarian horror film

“In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.”

As soon as more trailers are released by 20th Century Studios ahead of the films premiere in a few months time we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : 20th Century Studios

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals