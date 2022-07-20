Halloween Ends horror finale stars Jamie Lee Curtis

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the official final movie in the Halloween franchise which started 45 years ago. The Halloween Ends film once again stars Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney and is the thirteenth installment of the Halloween film franchise.

Halloween Ends is expected to premiere in theatre screens worldwide on October 14, 2022 and takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills released last year in 2021. Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson played by Andi Matichak and is finishing her memoir.

Halloween Ends

“After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career.

Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman. “

“Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.

But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. “

Source : Universal Pictures

