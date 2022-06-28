The Invitation horror film staring Nathalie Emmanuel

Sony Pictures Entertainment has this week released a new trailer for The Invitation film premiering in theatre screens worldwide from August 26, 2022. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson the new horror film stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee.

“A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.” Check out the latest trailer from Sony entertainment to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and setting.

The Invitation film

“After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.”

The Invitation film has been written by Blair Butler and Jessica M. Thompson. As soon as more trailers are released by Sony Entertainment we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Sony

