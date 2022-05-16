Resurrection psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman

A new trailer has been released this week by IFC films for Resurrection a new psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper & Angela Wong Carbone. The film first premiered at this years Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022 and a set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on August 5, 2022. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters and storyline.

Resurrection

“Margaret’s life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Everything is under control. That is, until David returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past.”

The Resurrection film has been directed by Andrew Semans and will premiere in theatres and via on-demand services starting on August 5th after which you also be available via the streaming service on Shudder.

Source : IFC

