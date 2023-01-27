Learn to build robots with the STEM Educational Robot and Robotics Course

If you are interested in learning more about programming and building robots you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the STEM Educational Robot and Robotics Course. Featuring a Mecanum-Wheeled Robot powered by the excellent Arduino platform the robot is factory assembled and ready to drive straight out-of-the-box.

Equipped with high precision ultrasonic sensors together with rear facing time of flight TOF sensors for navigation. The compact robot measures 315 x 240 x 115 mm in size and is capable of sliding sideways diagonally and circles. Early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $720 or £582 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Scorpion is a Complete STEM Educational Robot that comes with its own companion Robotics course. The Scorpion was designed, from the ground up, to be a powerful tool to teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to learners ages 12+.”

Learn to build robots

Each wheel has a wheel encoder built-in, so you can precisely measure how far each wheel has moved and how far the robot has moved. It also has three high-precision ultrasonic sensors. It has one on the front and one on each of its sides, so the robot can sense obstacles and navigate through its environment.”

If the learn to build robots crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the learn to build robots STEM Educational Robot and Robotics Course project play the promotional video below.

“The gripper also rotates almost 180 degrees, which is great when you want to make the robot do things like open valves or change the orientation of objects it’s holding. The Time of Flight (TOF) sensor can also be used to navigate when the robot is driving backwards. The Scorpion is also very easy to connect to and code. Plug the provided USB C cable into the port on the front and then connect the cable to a Windows computer, Mac or even a Chromebook and you’ll be coding the robot in no time, using the Arduino IDE.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the STEM Educational Robot and Robotics Course, jump over to the official learn to build robots crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





