CtrlAX precision handheld ultrasonic cutter

CtrlAX is a compact handheld ultrasonic cutter capable of oscillating its blade at 40,000 vibrations a second. Suitable for cutting a wide variety of materials including plastics and featuring five types of blades and three power modes. The ultrasonic cutter is now available to back via Kickstarter. With still 31 days remaining the campaign has raised over $200,000, thanks to over 500 backers. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $409 or £348 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Maximize efficiency & Minimize energy loss. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. Ultrasonic cutting technology is used in large industries such as automobile manufacturing and injection factories. We miniaturized it.”

Ultrasonic cutter

If the CtrlAX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the CtrlAX ultrasonic cutter project check out the promotional video below.

“CtrlAX is a second generation of Wondercutter. Our developers communicated with backers and users to identify actual problems and as a result, we successfully developed the blade with superior quality and functionality. The accurate and professional grade CtrlAX upgrades all your cutting tasks. Get industry level quality for your project.”

“The CtrlAX comes with multiple and specialized blades. Pick what suits you. Select the best one designed for cutting each type of material. CX-Basic blade is a basic blade that is able to cut most materials. When you pre-process the plastic, there are some cases that you need to dig up the plastic. And the L shaped blade of CX-Dig makes it easier to dig up the plastic.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ultrasonic cutter , jump over to the official CtrlAX crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

