Kimblade vehicle windscreen non-disposable wiper blade

Kimblade is a new non-disposable wiper blade that can be used on a wide variety of different vehicles from a wide range of different manufacturers, some of which are listed below. The unique wiper blade uses nanotechnology and features a four bar linkage rectangular wiper equipped with 4th generation secret edge. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,600 backers with still 37 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $22 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Go to your garage now and check the wiper blades on your car. No matter the design of your wipers, the wiper blades are all the same inverted triangle shape, and the vast majority of wiper blades are pressed against the windshield. As the tip of the blades is pressed against the windshield, an inverted triangular wiper will deform and corrode while the wiper is not in use. Then, we have to replace our wipers after using them just a few times.”

Non-disposable wiper blade

If the Kimblade campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Kimblade non-disposable wiper blade project checkout the promotional video below.

“Conventional, flat, hybrid… Though wipers come in various types, are you really satisfied with their performance? Most wipers advertise themselves as if the wiper type dramatically changes the performance. At first, you may see good performance. But that’s because the wiper blades are still brand new! However, over time, the wiper blades are pressed and corroded. This is true regardless of your wiper type. That’s because they all use the same inverted triangular blades.”

“We were awarded the gold prize at the INPEX International Invention Exhibition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where our rectangular blade wipers were recognized for their innovation and functional aspects. A cheap wiper, ultimately, costs you more money in the long-run. A real cost-effective wiper is one that maintains high performance for a long time at a reasonable price.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the non-disposable wiper blade, jump over to the official Kimblade crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals