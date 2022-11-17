BodyPedia health & fitness scales precisely measure your body composition

If you have been searching for a way to monitor your body composition and makeup, you might be interested in a new set of scales, being marketed as the “worlds, most precise, body, composition analyser”. BodyPedia is a portable set of wireless fitness scales specifically designed to help monitor your health at home. Capable of carrying out over 40 different body analysis measurements with a 97% accuracy.

Supplied with its own companion application, the BodyPedia fitness scales measures your whole body using 8 different electrodes and three different current frequencies. Launched via Kickstarter last month the crowdfunding project has raised over $250,000, thanks to over 2,000 backers and has now entered its last hours, so don’t delay if you would like to benefit from the limited time, pricing. Early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $110 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates).

“BodyPedia is the world’s most precise body composition analyzer. With 97% accuracy to the gold standard evaluation of DEXA (Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry), BodyPedia is on its own level. Its DSM-BIA and SMFIM technology generates reports based on more than 40 different body measurement parameters – providing you with the most comprehensive and supportive personal health data. All this from the comfort of your own home.”

Fitness scales

If the BodyPedia crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the BodyPedia fitness scales project review the promotional video below.

“With 8 electrodes, 3 current frequencies, and the leading measurement technology, BodyPedia achieves an incredible 97% correlation with DEXA. Normally, this is only typical of large professional body composition scales. The astonishing accuracy gives you an industrial-level body fat scale right at home.”

“This smart scale can calculate the circumference of your neck, chest, waist, hip, arm and thigh. After a solid training session, step onto BodyPedia and see your immediate body fat or muscle progress.”

Source : Kickstarter





