Latest Samsung SmartThings Technology Showcased at CES

Samsung is showing off a wide range of devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this includes the latest Samsung SmartThings technology and devices, some of which come with AI.

As part of its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics displayed its leading innovations — including the integrated and expansive multi-device ecosystem SmartThings. Equipped with the latest AI technology, SmartThings adds a new layer of convenience to life, taking the hassle out of previously tedious activities.

From doing chores and playing games to preparing meals and caring for loved ones, visitors witnessed how daily life can be simplified with SmartThings. Check out five unique functionalities of SmartThings in the infographic below and some highlights from the SmartThings Zone.

You can find out more information about the latest Samsung SmartThings technology and the various devices that Samsung is showcasing at CES 2024, over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Samsung is also exhibiting a range of other new devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this includes its new AI-powered robot called Ballie, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 range of laptops, the latest Samsung 8K TVs, plus the latest rugged smartphone and tablet.

Source Samsung



