New AI powered Samsung Ballie Robot appears at CES (Video)

We first saw the Samsung Ballie Robot at CES back in 2020, and now at CES 2024, Samsung has unveiled an updated Ballie robot and this one comes with some upgrades over the original version.

The new Samsung Ballie robot is powered by AI and ti comes with a built-in projector, the device is designed to be a robotic assistant for your home, have a look at the video of it in. action below.

Ballie acts as a personal home assistant, autonomously driving around the home to complete various tasks. By connecting to and managing home appliances, Ballie can provide a helping hand to users in many situations — continually learning from users’ patterns and habits to provide smarter, more personalized services. Ballie provides peace of mind by sending video updates of pets or loved ones to users’ devices when they’re away from home. What’s more, Ballie can set the mood for any home activity whether users are exercising, working or relaxing. From projecting workout videos on the wall or floor in an optimal size to playing music and answering phone calls, Ballie makes life at home more productive and enjoyable.

The Samsung Ballie Robot certainly looks very interesting from the video, as yet there are no details on when this new AI powered robot companion will go on sale or how much it will cost.

Source Samsung



