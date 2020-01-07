Samsung Ballie robot unveiled at CES

Samsung has shown off a new robot at this years Consumer Electronics Show, the Samsung Ballie Robot, which Samsung said is designed to be a robotic companion.

The Ballie robot is a rolling robot which is designed to be helpful and reacts to you, it comes with Artificial Intelligence and has a range of functions.

At the core of Samsung’s human-centered vision is personalized care, enhancing the health and well-being of consumers by satisfying their individual needs. During his opening remarks, H.S. Kim unveiled Samsung’s vision of robots as ‘life companions,’ and introduced Ballie, a small, rolling robot that understands you, supports you, and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.

“We believe AI is the future of personalized care,” stated Dr. Seung. “We see on-device AI as central to truly personalized experiences. On-device AI puts you in control of your information and protects your privacy, while still delivering the power of personalization.”

