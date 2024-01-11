Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 & Galaxy Tab Active 5 unveiled

Samsung has unveiled two new rugged Galaxy devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet.

The Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5, designed for challenging work environments, offer reliable performance for professionals. Both devices, including the Tab Active5’s S Pen, feature IP68-rated water and dust resistance, suitable for demanding settings like construction sites and retail warehouses.

The Galaxy XCover 7 meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard, with shock resistance up to 1.5m drops, and the Galaxy Tab Active5 endures drops up to 1.8m with its protective case.

Both devices will deliver enhanced mobility with 5G connectivity, upgraded mobile processor performance and increased memory. Additionally, the XCover7 comes with a new powerful rear camera and expanded display size and resolution, while the Tab Active5 includes both replaceable batteries and No Battery Mode, providing users the ability to work in a variety of settings.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 & Galaxy Tab Active 5 over at Samsung’s website at the link below, both devices will go on sale later this month, but there are no details on pricing as yet.

