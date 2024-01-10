More Details on the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung unveiled its new range of TVs at CES 2024 in Las Vegas and one of the top models in the range is the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV which is powered by the new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor.

The Neo QLED 8K comes with 8K AI Upscaling Pro,m AI Motion Ehancer Pro, Real Depth Enhancer Pro and a range of other features, more information on this new 8K TV is below.

Samsung’s newest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs offer the full package, including lifelike picture quality, premium audio technology and a rich array of apps and services. At its core, the 2024 Neo QLED 8K is Samsung’s latest and most innovative TV processor yet: NQ8 AI Gen3, which has a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. The amount of neural networks has also increased eightfold from 64 to 512, allowing everything on screen to be displayed in crisp detail. Thanks to this advanced processor, the 2024 lineup is equipped with unprecedented performance upgrades.

The 2024 Tizen OS brings content front and center on the Neo QLED 8K lineup. It offers a personalized content and service experience based on different accounts set up on smart TVs. Now, different members of each household with a Samsung Smart TV can set up a profile for personalized recommendations and a more customized overall experience.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Neo 8K TV and all of the other new models in the 2024 Samsung TV range over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



