2024 Samsung TV and Audio lineup unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled its 2024 Samsung TV and Audio lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the lineup includes the new Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, Lifestyle and MICRO LED displays.

The latest Samsung TVs come with a range of AI features and these new TVs are available in a wide range of sizes, plus some new Audio devices including the Samsung Music Frame which is a new customizable speaker.

“In today’s hyperconnected era, it’s no longer just about delivering quality visual experiences when it comes to home entertainment. Displays should enhance our lives both on and off the screen,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s AI screens, powered by on-device AI technology, are designed to be the centerpiece of users’ homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a more flexible and diverse lifestyle.”

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs deliver lifelike picture quality, premium audio, and a rich array of apps and services. At its core, the 2024 Neo QLED 8K is designed with the most innovative Samsung TV processor yet: the NQ8 AI Gen3. It has a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor, with eight times the neural networks (from 64 to 512) so that everything on screen is displayed in crisp detail.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Samsung TV and Audio range over at the Samsung website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the individual models.

