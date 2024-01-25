New ASUS BR1204 CR and CZ Series tough laptop notebooks designed for education

At the forefront of educational technology, ASUS has just introduced a robust lineup of notebooks at Bett UK 2024, tailored to withstand the dynamic and often challenging classroom environment. These new devices, the BR1204, CR, and CZ series, are not only tough but also come with features that cater to the needs of modern education, such as long-lasting batteries, options for hybrid learning, and strong internet connectivity. They are designed to be the reliable workhorses for both teachers and students, ensuring that the learning process is seamless and secure.

The durability of these notebooks is a key highlight. They meet the rigorous MIL-STD-810H military standard, which means they’re built to handle the accidental drops, knocks, and spills that are all too common in schools. The BR1204 series, in particular, is made with younger students in mind, featuring keyboards that resist spills and, on some models, screens protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

As education continues to evolve, with a mix of in-person and online learning, ASUS has adapted by offering various screen sizes—11, 12, and 14 inches—across these series. The Chromebook CR and CZ series, which run on Chrome OS, are especially suited for the hybrid classroom. They are versatile and can support different teaching methods and learning styles, making them ideal for schools that are blending traditional and digital learning.

Laptop notebooks for education

One of the most practical features of these new Chromebooks is their battery life. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is enough to get through a full day of classes without needing to plug in. This is crucial for students who need to use their laptops throughout the school day. Additionally, the inclusion of WiFi 6E and the option for 4G LTE connectivity means that students can have a reliable and fast internet connection, whether they’re learning from school, home, or anywhere else.

ASUS understands that managing technology in schools can be complex, so they’ve made these laptops easy to maintain. They come with modular parts, expandable storage, and standardized screws, which makes repairs straightforward and reduces the time devices are out of commission. Tools like the ASUS Control Center and Image Maker are also provided to help IT staff deploy and manage the laptops efficiently and remotely.

Health and security are also top priorities for ASUS. The notebooks feature displays that are certified to minimize eye strain, which is important for students and teachers who spend long hours in front of screens. Some models also have the ASUS Antimicrobial Guard, which helps keep the laptop surfaces clean. And when it comes to keeping data safe, TPM 2.0 provides secure hardware-based encryption, ensuring that sensitive information is protected.

ASUS’s announcement at Bett UK 2024 is a clear indication of their dedication to advancing technology in education. The new BR1204, CR, and CZ series notebooks are set to enhance the learning experience with their solid construction, support for various learning environments, all-day battery life, and robust security features. They also take into account the need for easy maintenance, which is essential for educational institutions that manage a large number of devices. With these new offerings, ASUS is poised to make a significant impact on how students and educators interact with technology in the classroom.



