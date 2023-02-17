ASUS Vivobook Classic AMD laptops with Pantone validated screens

If you are in the market for new laptop you might be interested in the latest range of AMD laptops unveiled by ASUS this week. The new ASUS Vivobook Classic laptops can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7000-Series processor supported by to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. Vivobook 14 OLED and 15 OLED feature up to 2.8K OLED HDR three-sided NanoEdge displays, which are super-bright and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for ultravivid colors. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“These new laptops deliver a stunning visual experience. Vivobook 14 OLED and 15 OLED feature superb OLED NanoEdge Pantone Validated displays with up to a 2.8K (2880 x 1620) resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 0.2 millisecond response time. Vivobook 14 OLED and Vivobook 16 have an expansive 16:10 aspect-ratio display, while Vivobook 15 OLED has a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio. The NanoEdge OLED displays offer up to a 1.000,000:1 contrast ratio with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 86.5%. All displays additionally have TÜV Rheinland low blue-light certification to ensure eye comfort during long viewing sessions.

AMD laptop

“The eye-catching slim and lightweight design is accentuated with a metal-look finish and a selection of on-trend colors. The 180° lay-flat hinge allows easy collaboration and sharing, and the comprehensive I/O capabilities include up to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port with power delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and an audio combo jack.

Smart conferencing features include the latest ASUS AI noise-canceling audio technology for crystal-clear communications, along with a webcam featuring ASUS 3DNR technology for the best possible video quality in any environment. There are also bundled productivity-enhancing ASUS apps including GlideX, MyASUS and ScreenXpert.

Source : ASUS





