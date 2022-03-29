Deals: The Mac Productivity App Bundle & Lifetime Access to StackSkills

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Mac Productivity App Bundle & Lifetime Access to StackSkills in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Text Workflow

Add Suffix, Replace Text, Sort Lines, Convert Case, & More — Transform Your Text Fast and Easy

A powerful and easy-to-use tool that will help you transform your text. Text Workflow removes the need to perform repetitive tasks manually on your text. Combine transformation actions to create powerful automations for your text. Save your transformation workflows to use them any time want.

File List Export

List All Your Photos, All Your Videos, or All Your Files

An easy-to-use application that will help you create lists of files for any need. List all your photos, all your videos, or all your files. If you need to create lists of files this app is for you.

Just select a folder or drag and drop files to get a list with all files and folders to Excel or to a CSV file. You can choose if you want to include the files from all subfolders. Preview and edit the list before export to file. Easily search and filter the file list records.

You can select a specific kind of file to list. For example, you can choose to export to Excel a list with all the audio files of your iTunes Music folder or all the pdf files from your Documents folder.

ReceiptBox

A Very Easy to Use Application Designed to Help You Keep Track of Your Receipts

ReceiptBox is a very easy-to-use application designed to help you keep track of your receipts. ReceiptBox provides all the tools and features you need to manage and organize your receipts in order to keep track of your living costs.

Save and organize your receipts into multiple accounts with just a few mouse clicks. Additionally, you can group your expenses into different user-definable categories and view how much money you spend in any given category. Use personalized templates using exiting receipts in order to reduce data entry to a minimum and improve your productivity.

