Blade laptop 20,000mAh power bank

Baseus has introduced its latest innovation the Blade HD Series 100W Power Bank. Taking the form of an ultra-thin yet compact laptop battery pack is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality and efficient power solutions​. Measuring just 0.7-inch in thickness, yet supporting 100W fast charging.

The laptop 20,000mAh power bank is compatible with USB-C laptops that support PD 3.0, including MacBooks and ChromeBooks, providing a quick charge when it’s most needed. Tests have shown that a 14-inch MacBook Pro can achieve up to 47% charge in just 30 minutes, with the 20,000mAh capacity offering 0.88 charges.

For iPhone 14 Pro Max users, the power bank provides up to 55% charge in 30 minutes, delivering approximately 2.8 full charges. Furthermore, the Type-C port supports a PD 60W input, allowing the battery pack to be fully replenished in just 1.2 hours when used with at least a 60W charger (not included)​.

The Blade HD Series power bank sports 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, enabling the simultaneous fast charging of up to four devices. Whether you need to charge a laptop, smartphone, AirPods, or compatible wearables on the go, this power bank has got you covered. Thanks to the built-in smart chip, the power bank intelligently allocates the ideal power for each device, ensuring optimal charging performance.

This technology delivers more power to devices with higher consumption and just the right amount to low-consumption gadgets, thereby prolonging their battery lifespan. In addition to this, the smart chip offers protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuits, and more, ensuring your devices’ safety during charging​.

The Baseus Blade HD Series 100W Laptop Power Bank is designed to cater to a wide range of electronic devices. It is compatible with all the major fast charging protocols, including PD (Power Delivery), Qualcomm’s QC (Quick Charge) mainly for Android devices, PPS (Programmable Power Supply) exclusively for Samsung’s high-end lineups, and more. This ensures that most devices can be supported by the power bank, making it a universal charging solution for your diverse electronic devices.

Source : Baseus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals