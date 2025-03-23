How Lamborghini’s Tamario Redefines Hybrid Performance with Axial Flux Motors



Lamborghini has once again pushed the boundaries of automotive innovation with the Tamario, a hybrid supercar that integrates three innovative axial flux motors developed by Yasa. These motors, featuring a unique yokeless and segmented armature design, deliver unparalleled power density, torque, and efficiency. By embedding one of these motors directly into the V8 engine housing, Lamborghini has created a hybrid powertrain that not only eliminates turbo lag but also sets a new benchmark for electric vehicle (EV) performance. This new approach underscores Lamborghini’s commitment to blending high performance with advanced engineering.

What Makes Axial Flux Motors Unique?

Axial flux motors represent a significant departure from the more commonly used radial flux motors, offering distinct advantages that make them ideal for high-performance applications. Unlike radial flux motors, which generate a magnetic field radiating outward from the center, axial flux motors produce a magnetic field along the motor’s axis. This fundamental difference in design results in several key benefits:

Higher Torque Density: Axial flux motors deliver greater torque in a more compact form, making them ideal for space-constrained applications.

Axial flux motors deliver greater torque in a more compact form, making them ideal for space-constrained applications. Improved Efficiency: The axial configuration reduces energy losses, enhancing overall efficiency and performance.

Yasa has taken this concept to the next level by eliminating the traditional iron yoke, a component that typically adds weight and reduces efficiency in conventional motors. This innovation results in motors that are lighter, more compact, and better suited for advanced automotive applications like the Tamario. By using these advantages, Lamborghini has been able to achieve a seamless integration of electric and combustion power, redefining hybrid performance.

Yasa’s New Design

Yasa’s axial flux motors are a testament to advanced engineering, incorporating several innovative features that set them apart from traditional electric motors:

Yokeless Design: The removal of the iron yoke reduces motor weight by up to 80%, significantly improving the power-to-weight ratio.

The removal of the iron yoke reduces motor weight by up to 80%, significantly improving the power-to-weight ratio. Segmented Armature: This design enhances cooling by allowing better airflow around the copper windings, reducing heat buildup and improving overall efficiency.

This design enhances cooling by allowing better airflow around the copper windings, reducing heat buildup and improving overall efficiency. Dual Permanent Magnet Rotors: These rotors amplify the magnetic field, resulting in higher torque and improved performance.

These innovations enable Yasa’s motors to deliver up to four times the torque and twice the power density of traditional electric motors. Each motor weighs just 17.3 kilograms and measures only 70 millimeters in thickness, yet it produces an impressive 110 kW (148 horsepower). This combination of compact size and high output makes Yasa’s motors a perfect fit for high-performance vehicles like the Tamario, where every gram and millimeter counts.

Lamborghini Axial Flux Motor Overview

How Lamborghini Integrates Axial Flux Motors

Lamborghini’s integration of Yasa’s axial flux motors into the Tamario’s hybrid powertrain is a masterclass in engineering. The strategic placement of these motors maximizes both performance and efficiency, creating a seamless blend of electric and combustion power. Here’s how the system is configured:

Front Axle: Two axial flux motors independently power the front wheels, allowing precise torque vectoring. This enhances handling, stability, and overall driving dynamics.

Two axial flux motors independently power the front wheels, allowing precise torque vectoring. This enhances handling, stability, and overall driving dynamics. V8 Engine Housing: The third motor is embedded within the V8 engine, serving multiple critical functions: Eliminating turbo lag by delivering instantaneous power. Acting as both a starter motor and generator, streamlining the hybrid system and improving efficiency.

The third motor is embedded within the V8 engine, serving multiple critical functions:

This innovative setup allows Lamborghini to achieve a perfect balance between raw performance and environmental sustainability. The integration of axial flux motors not only enhances the Tamario’s driving experience but also demonstrates the potential of hybrid systems to deliver uncompromised performance.

Battery and Thermal Management

The Tamario’s hybrid system is powered by a compact 3.8 kWh battery pack, designed to deliver high performance and rapid energy output. To ensure the system operates reliably under demanding conditions, Lamborghini employs advanced thermal management technologies. These systems maintain optimal operating temperatures for both the battery and the motors, preserving efficiency and extending the lifespan of the components. Effective cooling is particularly critical during high-speed driving, where heat buildup can compromise performance and durability. By addressing these challenges, Lamborghini ensures that the Tamario delivers consistent performance without sacrificing reliability.

What This Means for the Future

Yasa’s axial flux motor technology represents a pivotal advancement in electric motor design. By addressing traditional challenges in scalability and manufacturing, Yasa has made axial flux motors more accessible for widespread adoption in the automotive industry. Lamborghini’s use of this technology in the Tamario highlights its potential to enhance both performance and sustainability in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

As the automotive industry continues its shift toward electrification, the success of the Tamario serves as a compelling example of what’s possible when innovative technology meets visionary engineering. With their compact size, high torque density, and superior efficiency, axial flux motors are poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of mobility, offering a glimpse into a world where performance and sustainability coexist seamlessly.

Media Credit: Ziroth



