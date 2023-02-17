Arduino Speech Recognition Engine understands over 40 languages

Developers, engineers and makers interested in creating new projects and applications with speech recognition may be interested to know more about the Arduino Speech Recognition Engine which understands over 40 different languages and offers a contactless, hands-free, natural way to interact with a wide variety of different devices. As you would expect the Speech Recognition Engine is compatible with various Arduino Nano and Portenta boards as well as with the Arduino IDE and requires no additional hardware making it easy to integrate in any new or existing projects you may have created or have in mind.

The Arduino Speech Recognition Engine is capable of listening to anyone speaking to it and has been designed to ignore any distracting background noise. “With Speech Recognition Engine, your next smart device will be able to listen to different people without skipping a beat, making it perfect for applications ranging from information kiosks, vending machines and lockers, smart beds in hospitals, emergency call systems, and more. Its ability to filter background noises makes it especially suitable for public spaces and busy factory floors” explains the Arduino team.

Speech Recognition Engine

“Speech Recognition Engine is compatible with multiple Arduino boards and the Arduino IDE, and requires no additional hardware, software or internet connectivity. Its AI/ML engine understands commands defined through text input in 40+ languages – regardless of the speaker’s actual voice, tone or accent. This means you can quickly configure multiple wake-up words and sequences, and don’t have to retrain for different users.”

Powerful, yet extremely easy-to-use library with integrated AI/ML engine for phoneme-based modeling

Recognition of multiple wake-up words and sequences of commands

No vocal training required, commands configurable through text input

Support for 40+ languages, independent from accent variations

One configuration for multiple speakers, without retraining

Recognition on the edge, no need for additional HW/SW or connectivity

Suitable for noisy environments

Expand existing projects with speech recognition capabilities

Compatible with multiple Arduino Nano and Portenta products

Compatible with Arduino IDE and Arduino CLI

“Speech Recognition Engine is ideal for industrial and building automation applications such as hands-free control of machinery, equipment and human-machine interactions based on voice recognition: information kiosks, vending machines and lockers, smart beds in hospitals, emergency alert systems and more.”

