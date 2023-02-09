Arduino CNC pen plotter draws anything using ChatGPT

If you are interested in building your very own robot capable of drawing pictures of anything you ask it. You might be interested in a new project for a DIY CNC pen plotter which uses a little Arduino programming and hardware together with their link to the ChatGPT artificial intelligence system to help it draw anything you ask. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and how it is evolved.

“AI-generated art is all the rage right now, thanks to widespread sharing on social media. The appeal is obvious: anyone can utilize an online service to create a unique (and often hilarious) piece of art based on a simple prompt. To display that art, one can utilize a high-quality printer or a digital photo frame. Or they can follow the lead of Eric Oaks, who built this pen plotter named “Drew” that draws AI-generated art onto paper.”

CNC pen plotter

“This pen plotter works with DALL-E 2, which is a popular AI art generator model from OpenAI. Like most AI art models, DALL-E 2 costs money to use. But OpenAI gives users 50 free credits to start and another 15 free credits each month. Oaks utilizes the DALL-E 2 API to generate a new piece of art using the credits he has available, then plots that image onto paper.”

“The pen plotter in question is a DIY machine that Oaks constructed using linear rails, stepper motors, and an Arduino Uno board with a CNC Shield that runs Grbl firmware. The computer connected to the Arduino takes the DALL-E 2-generated art in bitmap format and converts it to vector art, which contains line paths. It then translates those line paths into g-code that the Grbl firmware can understand, so the plotter can draw the lines.”

Source : AB : Reddit





