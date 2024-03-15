EA Developers showcasing Frostbite engine innovations at GDC 2024

Electronic Arts (EA) developers are set to present a series of talks at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 in San Francisco. As a gaming enthusiast or developer, this is your chance to dive deep into the technical marvels that are transforming the way we play and experience games. EA’s Frostbite engine is already renowned for delivering some of the most visually stunning games on the market. Now, they’re pushing the boundaries even further by expanding the engine’s capabilities to new gaming platforms. This means you can look forward to even more immersive gameplay on a wider range of devices, all while enjoying the high-quality performance you’ve come to expect from EA’s titles.

At the conference, you’ll have the opportunity to attend over 25 sessions led by EA’s technical experts. They’re ready to share their knowledge and insights, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the cutting-edge developments in game design. One of the highlights includes the unveiling of SEED’s latest innovation in photorealistic facial rigs. These rigs are set to transform character expressions, bringing an unprecedented level of realism to video games. The potential for storytelling and player engagement is immense, and you’ll witness how these technologies are being woven into EA’s upcoming games.

Frostbite Games Engine

If you’re a fan of sports games, you’re in for a treat. EA will demonstrate advanced cloth simulation techniques in EA SPORTS FC 24. This technology is designed to mimic the real-world behavior of fabric, adding a new layer of authenticity to player apparel and enhancing the visual experience of the game.

Matchmaking systems are crucial for competitive play, and EA is not holding back on this front. They’ll present a case study on Apex Legends, exploring the evolution of its matchmaking system. Since its launch, Apex Legends has been refining its matchmaking to ensure fair and competitive play. You’ll get an inside look at the technical challenges and solutions that have shaped this system, making it one of the best in the industry.

Audio design is an essential element that often goes unnoticed, but it’s vital for creating an immersive gaming environment. EA is investing heavily in audio tools to ensure that their games deliver the high-quality sound that players expect. These tools are crucial for crafting the immersive soundscapes that bring games to life.

Another technical session will delve into the implementation of FP16 shaders within the Frostbite engine. These shaders are key to rendering stunning visual effects while maintaining a balance between visual fidelity and performance. You’ll learn about the role they play in enhancing the gaming experience without sacrificing speed or quality.

From Photo to Expression: Generating Photorealistic Facial Rigs

Hau Nghiep Phan (Technical Art Director, SEED)

Monday, March 18 | 4:40-5:10 PM | Room 2010, West Hall

Challenges and Opportunities in Designing and Developing Audio Tools

Jorge Garcia (Software Engineer, Electronic Arts)

Tuesday, March 19 | 1:20-1:50 PM | Room 3002, West Hall

The Evolution of Matchmaking in Apex Legends

Christopher Pierse (Principal Data Scientist, EA); Samy Duc (Technical Director, Respawn)

Wednesday, March 20 | 2:00-3:00 PM | Room 3016, West Hall

Warp: High-Fidelity Cloth Simulation in EA SPORTS FC 24

Robin Taillandier (Senior Software Engineer, Frostbite)

Wednesday, March 20 | 3:30-4:30 PM | Room 2016, West Hall

Bringing Frostbite to New Rendering Tech & Platforms (While Nobody Noticed)

Jason Bright (Senior Software Engineer, Frostbite)

Thursday, March 21 | 4:00-5:00 PM | Room 2016, West Hall

FP16 Shaders in Frostbite

Alexis Griffin-Lira (Rendering Engineer, Frostbite)

Friday, March 22 | 1:30-2:30 PM | Room 3005, West Hall

Beyond GDC 2024

For those who can’t make it to GDC 2024, don’t worry. EA will make selected sessions available through the GDC Vault after the event. This ensures that the wealth of knowledge shared at the conference reaches a broader audience, allowing more people to benefit from the insights and advancements discussed.

EA's presence at GDC 2024 is set to be a highlight for anyone interested in the future of gaming technology. From the expansion of the Frostbite engine to the latest in cloth simulation and facial rigging, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the innovations that are driving the industry forward. Get ready to be inspired by the technical prowess on display and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for gamers and developers alike.



