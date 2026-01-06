New ROG Flow Z13 : Portable Power, AMD Ryzen AI, Radeon Graphics & 70Wh Battery

What happens when innovative gaming hardware meets the visionary artistry of Hideo Kojima? The result is the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition, a gaming laptop that’s as much a collector’s item as it is a technological powerhouse. Below, ETA Prime takes you through how this limited-edition device redefines performance and design, combining state-of-the-art specs with a bold aesthetic inspired by Kojima Productions. From its Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor to its custom Kojima-themed interface, this laptop is a celebration of innovation and creativity that’s sure to captivate both hardcore gamers and fans of Kojima’s iconic work.

In this breakdown, you’ll explore what makes the ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition stand out, from its vapor chamber cooling system to its 13-inch Nebula display with a blazing 180 Hz refresh rate. But it’s not just about raw power, this laptop also features thoughtful design features like a detachable RGB keyboard and exclusive Kojima-themed accessories that elevate it to a whole new level. Whether you’re curious about its performance with modern games at 1440p or intrigued by its innovative Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, this collaboration between ASUS and Kojima Productions is a bold statement in the gaming world.

ASUS ROG Kojima Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition is a limited-edition gaming laptop celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions and the 20th anniversary of ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), combining high performance with a unique aesthetic.

is a limited-edition gaming laptop celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions and the 20th anniversary of ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), combining high performance with a unique aesthetic. It features powerful hardware, including an AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, Radeon 8060SIG GPU, up to 128 GB quad-channel memory, and a 13-inch ROG Nebula display with 2560×1600 resolution and 180 Hz refresh rate.

An advanced cooling system with a vapor chamber, liquid metal thermal compound, and Artflow fans ensures consistent performance, while Wi-Fi 7 and USB 4 ports provide innovative connectivity.

The laptop features a striking gold and black carbon fiber design with Kojima Productions branding, a detachable RGB backlit keyboard, and exclusive Kojima-themed accessories like a carrying case, headphones, and mouse.

As a limited-edition release, it is expected to appeal to gamers and collectors, offering top-tier performance, portability, and a distinctive design inspired by Kojima Productions and ASUS ROG.

Powerful Hardware for Seamless Gaming

The ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition is built to deliver exceptional performance. At its heart is the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. Paired with this is the Radeon 8060SIG GPU, featuring 40 compute units that ensure smooth gameplay, efficient multitasking, and robust content creation capabilities.

The laptop’s quad-channel unified memory supports up to 128 GB, operating at an impressive 8,000 MT/s. This high-speed memory ensures ample bandwidth for resource-intensive applications, making it ideal for modern gaming, video editing, and professional workloads.

The 13-inch ROG Nebula display enhances the visual experience with a 2560×1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 180 Hz refresh rate. With 500 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, the screen delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals. Whether you’re gaming at 1440p or editing high-resolution content, this display ensures clarity and precision.

Efficient Cooling and Innovative Connectivity

To maintain peak performance, the ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition incorporates an advanced cooling system. Its vapor chamber design, combined with liquid metal thermal compound and second-generation Artflow fans, ensures efficient heat dissipation. This allows the laptop to perform consistently, even during extended gaming sessions or under heavy workloads.

Connectivity is another highlight of this device. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7, offering ultra-fast wireless speeds for seamless online gaming and streaming. Additionally, USB 4 ports provide versatile, high-speed data transfer options, making sure compatibility with the latest peripherals and accessories. These features make the laptop future-ready, capable of adapting to evolving technology standards.

Kojima Edition ROG Flow Z13

Learn more about laptops by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Striking Design with Kojima Productions Flair

The ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition is as much a visual statement as it is a technological powerhouse. Its gold and black carbon fiber finish, adorned with Kojima Productions branding, exudes sophistication and exclusivity. The detachable RGB backlit keyboard doubles as a screen protector, offering both functionality and portability for users on the go.

A custom Kojima-themed Armory Crate interface enhances the user experience, providing a personalized touch that aligns with the laptop’s unique design. The included carrying case, inspired by the game “Death Stranding,” adds an extra layer of exclusivity. These design elements make the laptop a collector’s item, appealing to fans of both ASUS ROG and Kojima Productions.

Performance Meets Versatility

The ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition is designed to excel in a variety of scenarios. It can run modern games at 1440p resolution with high frame rates, making sure a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Its compact form factor and detachable keyboard make it a practical choice for gamers who value portability. Additionally, when docked, the laptop functions as a capable desktop replacement, effortlessly handling demanding setups.

ASUS has also included Kojima-themed peripherals, such as headphones and a mouse, to complement the laptop. These accessories not only enhance the gaming experience but also align with the overall design theme, creating a cohesive package for enthusiasts and collectors.

Availability and What to Expect

As a limited-edition release, the ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition is expected to generate significant interest among gamers and collectors alike. While ASUS has yet to announce specific configurations and pricing, the combination of state-of-the-art hardware, innovative design, and exclusive branding positions this laptop as a standout choice. For those seeking a device that merges top-tier performance with a distinctive aesthetic, this collaboration between ASUS and Kojima Productions is worth considering. With its unique features and attention to detail, the ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition sets a new standard for gaming laptops.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals