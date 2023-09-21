How to use iPhone Personal Voice and Live Speech

One off Apple’s latest innovations the rollout with iOS 17 is the new Personal Voice feature, has been introduced to the world, offering users the ability to create a unique voice on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The iPhone Personal Voice feature is designed to be used with assistive communication apps, during phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and even on the Apple Watch.

The process of creating a personal voice is simple yet secure. Users are required to record 150 randomly chosen phrases in a quiet room with minimal background noise. This recording process, which takes approximately 15 minutes, is carried out securely on the user’s device and may require overnight processing. During this time, the device needs to be locked and charging. You can create multiple voices on each of your Apple devices as long as they are in the list of supported hardware.

Once the personal voice is created, it can be used in conjunction with Live Speech, another innovative feature from Apple. Live Speech allows users to type what they want to say and have it spoken out loud. This feature can be used with assistive communication apps, during calls, and through the device’s speakers. Users can also add common phrases to Live Speech for quick access. Activating Live Speech is as easy as triple-clicking the side or top button on the device, or it can be added to Assistive Touch, assigned to backtab, or activated with switch control.

On your iPhone or iPad Open the Settings app. Tap Accessibility, then tap Personal Voice. Tap Create a Personal Voice. Follow the onscreen instructions to record your voice. To pause your recording session, tap Done or close the Settings app. Your progress is saved. To resume a recording session: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Personal Voice. Tap the Personal Voice that you want to continue creating. Tap Continue Recording, then follow the onscreen instructions.

How to use iOS17 Personal Voice and Live Speech

On your Mac Choose Apple menu then select System Settings, click Accessibility in the sidebar, then click Personal Voice. Click Create a Personal Voice. Follow the onscreen instructions to record your voice. To pause your recording session, click Done. Your progress is saved. To resume a recording session: Choose Apple menu, then System Settings, click Accessibility in the sidebar, then click Personal Voice. Click the Show Detail button next to the Personal Voice that you want to continue creating. Tap Continue Recording, then follow the onscreen instructions.

However, it’s important to note that the Personal Voice feature is intended for personal, non-commercial use only. It cannot be accessed by a user’s legacy contact. This feature is currently available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with Apple silicon and is only available in English.

The Personal Voice feature is not just about convenience; it’s also about privacy and security. The voice created is encrypted and stored securely on the device, ensuring that only the user can access it with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device passcode or password. When sharing the Personal Voice across devices, iCloud stores it using end-to-end encryption.

The Personal Voice feature can only be used with Live Speech and third-party apps that the user allows, such as augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) apps. Users can control app access to Personal Voice in Settings (or System Settings) > Accessibility > Personal Voice. Additionally, third-party apps granted access cannot capture speech from Personal Voice.

The Personal Voice feature is supported on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma, or later, and on devices such as iPhone 12 or later, iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) or later, and Mac with Apple silicon. The device must also have Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode or password.

Apple’s iOS 17 Personal Voice and Live Speech features are a significant step forward in assistive communication technology. They offer users a more personalized and secure way to communicate, whether it’s during a phone call, a FaceTime conversation, or even on an Apple Watch. As technology continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see how features like these can enhance our daily lives and interactions.

If you would like to learn more about how to use your iPhone, iPad or MacBook. It might be worth your while jumping over to the official Apple support website. Or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative who will be able to help you solve your issue or provide further advice in person.



