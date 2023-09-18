iOS 17 RC battery life test (Video)

The iOS 17 software update is being released today, it will be released along with iPadOS 17 for the iPad, tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, HomePodOS 17 for the Apple HomePod, and tvOS 17 for the Apple Watch.

Last week Apple released iOS 17 Release Candidate, this is basically the final beta and should be the same version of iOS 17 that is released later today, we have already seen a number of videos of the Release Candidate and now we have another.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests out the battery life and performance on a number of iPhones, including the iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, let’s find out how the software performs.

As we can see from the video, the batteries on the majority of the handsets appear to perform worse in the battery test than the current iOS release which is iOS 16.6.1, hopefully, this is something that will change when the final version of the software is released later today.

It will be interesting to see how the software performs on the new iPhone 15 range when they launch later this week, these will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, all four handsets go on sale this Friday the 22nd of September.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



