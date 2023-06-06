Apple TV tvOS 17 adds FaceTime and more

Apple has announced a major update for its Apple TV at its Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC 2023 this week. Confirming that the new Apple TV features will be arriving this fall. One of the standout features is the new Apple TV FaceTime service, bringing the popular communication tool, onto the TV for the first time.

With Apple TV FaceTime, users can indulge in more immersive conversations with their friends and family, all from the comfort of their living room. The new FaceTime application is designed to make the TV experience even more interactive and enjoyable. But, there’s more to it than just the addition of FaceTime.

“Center Stage” will ensures all participants are perfectly framed on the screen during a call. Plus, gesture-based reactions add an extra layer of fun to your conversations. You can use your hands to generate on-screen effects such as hearts or fireworks.

“tvOS 17 transforms the biggest screen in the home with FaceTime and new video conferencing capabilities, giving Apple TV 4K users the ability to easily connect with anyone right from their living room,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “New features and enhancements make Apple TV simpler to use and even more enjoyable, reinforcing it as the absolute best option in the living room for Apple customers”

In a brilliant combination of socializing and entertainment, Apple has introduced Split View. If you are wondering how this works, it’s pretty straightforward. The Split View feature allows you to enjoy shows or movies with your loved ones during a SharePlay session, while also seeing everyone on the FaceTime call.

All-new Control Center

To further optimize your Apple TV experience, Apple is also introducing a new Control Center. This addition will make it easier for users to access key settings and information throughout their TV experience. From displaying system status to expanding with helpful details based on user activity, the Control Center aims to add convenience and personalization to the Apple TV 4K experience.

Additional Apple TV features rolling out with tvOS 17

Along with Apple TV FaceTime and Control Center, there are other significant updates to look forward to:

Enhance Dialogue: This feature improves audio quality by separating dialogue from background noise in movies and TV shows when Apple TV 4K is paired with HomePod (2nd generation).

Dolby Vision 8.1 support: This addition offers a more cinematic visual experience with dynamic metadata for a wider range of movies and TV shows.

Apple Fitness+ enhancements: These include Custom Plans and Stacks for workout schedules and back-to-back sessions, and Audio Focus to prioritize music volume or trainer’s voice.

Third-party VPN support: Developers can now create VPN apps for Apple TV, benefiting enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks.

Moreover, with the new update, Apple strengthens the seamless integration of Apple TV and iPhone. If you’re someone who often loses the Siri Remote, you will find solace in the Siri Remote locator feature.

It’s not just FaceTime that’s coming to Apple TV 4K. Later this year, popular video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will also make their debut. Developers have the opportunity to leverage the Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS app.

As soon as more information is confirmed about a release date for tvOS 17 we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Apple



