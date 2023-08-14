iOS 17 Beta 5 released (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 for the iPhone and they also released iPadOS 17 beta 5 for the iPad at the same time. Both updates were made available for developers to test out and now we get to find out more details about what was included in this new beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 17 and some of the new features that are headed to the iPhone with this software update, let’s find out some more details.

One of the new features coming to the iPhone is a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe your voicemails on your iPhone screen in real-time, this then gives you the option to answer the call if you want to. There are lots more new features coming in iOS 17 including a range of updates to existing apps as well as new features.

As we can see from the video this new beta includes a new modem update which should improve call quality and connectivity on the iPhone, the update also comes with a wide range of new features, bug fixes, and improvements for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15, we should also get iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 at the same time as well, as soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

