iPhone 14 Pro to have 48 megapixel camera and larger camera bump

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to launch sometime in September and now it looks like we have some details on the Pro model.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed some details about the new iPhone 14.

According to the report, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will come with a larger camera bump than the iPhone 13.

This is due to a new main camera for the handsets, the device will apparently feature a 48-megapixel camera as the main camera.

The new iPhones are expected to get a number of other upgrades, this will include a new design and also some hardware updates.

The Pro models are rumored to be powered by a new Apple A16 Bionic processor, we previously heard rumors that the non-Pro models may use the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13. The Pro models will also ditch the notch and will come with a punch-hole display for the front camera.

we are expecting to see the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones sometime in September, Apple should launch a total of four new iPhones. There will be two new standard models and two new Pro models, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

