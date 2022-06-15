LensCase camera iPhone case features 4 lenses Macro, Fisheye, Tele

iPhone photographers looking for ways to add extra creative itty to their photographs may be interested in the LensCase. An iPhone case featuring four camera lenses enabling you to add extra creativity to your shots. Featuring a Fisheye, 10x Macro, 30x Macro, 2x Tele as well as Wide Angle CPL Polarizing Filter, Carbon Fiber Case and metal lens construction the iPhone cases now available via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Looking for a do-it-all photography lens kit to unleash your creativity for your iPhone 13 series? LensCase is a 5-in-1 carbon fiber phone case that combines Macro Lenses, Telephoto Lens, CPL filter and Fisheye Lens, to give your iPhone DSLR camera capabilities. LensCase enables iPhone 13 users to capture all the beautiful details of life with precision-focus for macro and more, elevating your iPhone photography with stunning and captivating images.”

Camera lens iPhone case

With the assumption that the LensCase crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the LensCase camera iPhone case project view the promotional video below.

“Capture up to 30x Macro photos using iPhone 13 Pro’s telephoto camera, allowing you to see more details than ever before without causing blur and distortion around the edges. Give your phone polarized sunglasses! Have you ever struggled with unwanted light streaks that blur the subject of your shot? The LensCase CPL Filter helps to suppress surface glare for dynamic landscape photography with darker skies!”

“Fisheye Lens helps you capture creative, fun images with a 5x ultra-wide field of view. The extreme curvature of the scene being recorded is highly stylized, adding a unique perspective to your photography. Telephoto Lens gives you 2x optical magnification, providing perfect images for travel, urban and landscape photography.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camera iPhone case, jump over to the official LensCase crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

iPhone CPL filter

