Joplins Shiva eco-friendly sunglasses made from cotton and wood

Combining protection, sustainability and style the designers at Joplins have returned to crowdfunding a new eco-friendly sunglass range called Shiva, constructed using wood and cotton. Featuring nine layers of polarized lens technology the send glasses have been built to last and provide a comfortable fit for all. Perfect for any occasion the Shiva sunglasses allow you to be environmentally friendly without compromising your style.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Eco-friendly sunglasses

“Our goal is to develop an eco-friendly eyewear business and make an impact, by replacing the regular materials, such as metal and plastic, used in sunglasses to eco-friendly, sustainable, lightweight, resistant, and biodegradable frames. The Shiva has a design that fits every face shape. This makes it great for everybody out there: boys, girls, and everything in between, from moms and dads, all the way to adventurous grandpas! We have the perfect design for YOU!”

If the Shiva campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Shiva eco-friendly sunglasses project play the promotional video below.

“Bio acetate is made of cellulose, whose fibers are very strong and hard to break. This is what ensures that, even after many years of usage, bio acetate frames do not lose their shape and structure. Made of cotton and wood, the material is subjected to a fifteen-stage process, becoming what is also known as bio acetate. This process ensures not only that Shivas are super resistant to shock and scratches, but also that they can withstand extreme heat.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the eco-friendly sunglasses, jump over to the official Shiva crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

