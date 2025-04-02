iPadOS 18.4: Why This Update is a Must-Have for Every iPad User

Apple’s iPadOS 18.4 brings a host of updates designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and overall usability. With smarter notifications, advanced audio capabilities, and expanded customization options, this update aims to streamline daily tasks while introducing tools that cater to both personal and professional needs. Below is an in-depth look at the most notable features and improvements, showcasing how this update improves the iPad experience. The video below from SlatePad gives us a detailed look at the iPadOS 18.4 update and its range of new features.

Smarter Email and Notification Management

Managing emails and notifications becomes more intuitive and efficient with iPadOS 18.4. The update introduces features that prioritize organization and customization:

Email Categorization: Using on-device machine learning, your inbox is now automatically sorted into predefined folders such as Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. This ensures that important emails are easy to find while less critical messages are neatly organized. For those who prefer simplicity, this feature can be disabled to maintain the traditional list view.

Notification Prioritization: Notifications are intelligently categorized into high-priority and standard alerts. Users can customize these settings for individual apps, making sure that only essential notifications interrupt their workflow.

Creative Tools and Expanded Language Support

iPadOS 18.4 introduces new tools for creative users while broadening its appeal to a global audience:

New Sketch Style: The image-generation tool now includes a “sketch” style, allowing users to create artistic visuals for projects or leisure. This feature is particularly useful for designers, educators, and hobbyists seeking to add a creative touch to their work.

Language Expansion: Support for additional languages, including French, German, Italian, and regional English options for India and Singapore, ensures a more inclusive experience. This update makes the iPad more accessible to users worldwide, enhancing its versatility.

Interactive Cooking and Apple News+ Enhancements

Cooking enthusiasts and avid readers will appreciate the updates to Apple News+ and its integration with interactive features:

Interactive Cooking Mode: The Apple News+ food section now includes timers and recipe-saving capabilities, making it easier to follow along while preparing meals. Users can explore a variety of recipes, nutrition tips, and food-related articles, all in one place.

Apple News+ Improvements: The dedicated food section caters to both novice and experienced cooks, offering a wealth of culinary inspiration and practical tools to enhance the cooking experience.

New Emoji and Control Center Updates

Expressing yourself and personalizing your iPad experience is easier than ever with these updates:

Emoji Additions: A collection of new emojis, including the much-discussed “face with bags under its eyes,” adds more variety to digital conversations, allowing users to communicate with greater nuance and creativity.

Ambient Background Playlists: The Control Center now features playlists tailored to different moods, such as Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-being. These playlists transform your iPad into a more relaxing and personalized environment, enhancing your overall experience.

Enhanced Siri and Home Screen Widgets

Siri and widgets receive meaningful upgrades, offering greater customization and usability:

Siri Customization: The newly renamed “Apple Intelligence and Siri” settings section provides toggles for “Talk to Siri” and “Type to Siri.” This gives users more control over how they interact with the assistant, making it easier to tailor Siri to their preferences.

Podcast Widgets: New home screen widgets allow users to display content from specific shows or playlists. This feature ensures that your favorite audio content is always easily accessible, enhancing convenience and engagement.

Smart Home Integration and App Store Improvements

iPadOS 18.4 enhances smart home functionality and app discovery, making the iPad an even more integral part of your daily life:

Smart Home Integration: The Home app now supports Matter-compatible devices, including robot vacuums. Users can control these devices through scenes and automations, simplifying the management of smart home setups.

App Store Enhancements: AI-generated summaries of app reviews provide quick insights, helping users evaluate apps more efficiently. Additionally, the ability to pause and resume large downloads adds flexibility to app management, especially for users with limited bandwidth or time.

Default Apps, Shortcuts, and Audio Enhancements

Customization and audio performance take center stage in this update, offering users more control and an improved listening experience:

Default Apps: Users can now set a default translation app, providing greater flexibility and control over their workflow. This feature is particularly useful for professionals and students who frequently work with multiple languages.

New Shortcuts: The addition of shortcuts allows users to open specific conversations in Messages or adjust settings in first-party apps with ease. These shortcuts streamline navigation and enhance productivity.

Audio Upgrades: Audiophiles will appreciate the introduction of ultra-low latency and lossless audio support for USB-C AirPods Max. This feature delivers a superior listening experience, making the iPad a powerful tool for music and media consumption.

System Stability and Performance

iPadOS 18.4 prioritizes system stability and performance, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience:

Improved Stability: Enhancements to system stability reduce crashes and glitches, even during intensive tasks. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users who rely on their iPads for demanding applications.

Optimized Battery Life: Battery performance has been improved, allowing users to enjoy longer usage periods without frequent recharging. This update ensures that the iPad remains a dependable tool throughout the day.

