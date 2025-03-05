iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2: New Features and Changes

Apple’s iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 introduces a range of updates designed to enhance usability, improve performance, and prepare the operating system for its final release. This beta builds on the foundation of its predecessor, offering new features, refined functionality, and solutions to usability concerns. Below is a detailed look at the most significant changes and their impact on your iPad experience in a new video from 9to5Mac.

Key Features and Updates

iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 continues to refine the operating system with a mix of fresh features and incremental improvements. With a build size of approximately 1.44 GB and build number 22E5216h, this update signals its progression toward the Release Candidate (RC) stage. Here are the standout updates:

New Emojis: Seven new emojis have been added, including a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a splatter, a shovel, a harp, a tired smiley face, and a turnip-like plant. These additions expand your ability to express emotions and ideas in messages, enhancing communication and creativity.

Notification Prioritization: A new feature allows you to manually select and prioritize notifications by app. This helps you focus on the most important updates while reducing distractions, making it easier to stay organized and productive.

Mail App Categorization: The Mail app now organizes emails into categories such as "Primary," "Transactions," "Updates," and "Promotions." This categorization provides a cleaner, more intuitive way to manage your inbox, while the option to switch back to a traditional list view ensures flexibility for different user preferences.

App Store Download Management: A redesigned interface for managing app downloads lets you pause and resume downloads effortlessly. This feature is particularly useful for conserving data, prioritizing specific app installations, or managing downloads on slower connections.

These updates collectively enhance the overall user experience, offering both practical improvements and new ways to interact with your iPad.

Shortcuts App Enhancements

The Shortcuts app receives significant upgrades in this beta, providing more granular control over app-specific settings. These enhancements allow for advanced customization and automation, allowing you to streamline workflows and tailor your iPad to meet your specific needs. Whether you’re automating repetitive tasks or creating complex workflows, the improved Shortcuts app offers greater flexibility and functionality.

For instance, you can now create shortcuts that adjust app settings dynamically based on time, location, or activity. This level of control makes the Shortcuts app a powerful tool for both casual users and professionals looking to optimize their productivity.

Battery Life and Performance

Battery optimization and performance stability are central to iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2. On the M4 iPad Pro, users can expect up to 12 hours of screen-on time, even during resource-intensive tasks like video editing or gaming. Across all supported devices, the update ensures smooth multitasking, reliable app usage, and consistent performance.

These improvements make the beta suitable for a wide range of users, from those who rely on their iPads for casual browsing and media consumption to professionals who demand high performance for work-related tasks. The focus on battery life and stability underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering a dependable user experience.

Additional Refinements and Future Prospects

This beta also fine-tunes features introduced in Beta 1, such as the News+ food section and notification prioritization. These adjustments reflect Apple’s dedication to polishing the user experience, making sure that each iteration of the software is more seamless and user-friendly than the last.

Looking ahead, future updates are expected to bring more advanced features, including updates to Siri and the integration of enhanced visual intelligence capabilities. These anticipated changes could further elevate the iPadOS experience, making it more intuitive and powerful for users across various use cases.

For now, iPadOS 18.4 Beta 2 offers a reliable glimpse into the future of Apple’s tablet operating system. With its combination of new features, performance improvements, and thoughtful refinements, this update continues to build on Apple’s vision for a versatile and user-centric platform.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



