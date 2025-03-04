iOS 18.4 Beta 2: New Shortcuts Action Revealed!

Apple has introduced iOS 18.4 Beta 2, unveiling a suite of new Shortcuts actions aimed at enhancing automation and app customization. This update provides you with greater control over app settings across the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to fine-tune apps like Calendar, Maps, Safari, Notes, and more. Whether you’re streamlining daily workflows or tailoring apps to suit your preferences, this beta release represents a significant advancement in user-focused functionality. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at the new Shortcuts actions in iOS 18.4 beta 2.

Key Updates in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

The latest beta emphasizes improved automation and personalization across several core apps. These updates are designed to make your interactions with iOS more intuitive and efficient. Here are the most notable enhancements:

Calendar:

Simplified event management with new automation tools. Maps:

Advanced navigation preferences for a more personalized experience. Safari:

Dynamic browser settings for enhanced flexibility. Reminders:

Smarter notifications integrated with focus modes. Notes:

Quick access to recent notes and seamless account switching. Apple News and Books:

Improved content accessibility and usability. Weather and Apple TV:

Enhanced Calendar Automation

The Calendar app now includes tools that simplify event planning and scheduling, making it easier to stay organized. You can:

Set the start day of the week

to align with your personal or professional routine. Define default event durations

for consistent scheduling without manual adjustments. Enable "time to leave" alerts

These features are particularly beneficial for managing time-sensitive tasks or coordinating across multiple commitments, offering a more structured approach to your calendar.

Apple Maps: Personalized Navigation

Apple Maps introduces new customization options to enhance your navigation experience. Through Shortcuts, you can:

Toggle settings

to avoid highways, toll roads, or specific routes. Adjust turn-by-turn navigation volume

These updates are especially useful for commuters and travelers, allowing you to align Maps with your unique travel preferences and needs.

Safari: Dynamic Browsing Settings

Safari now offers the ability to adjust key settings dynamically, giving you more control over your browsing experience. These include:

Switching the default search engine

to suit your preferences. Toggling features

like pop-up blocking and autofill for enhanced usability. Customizing the tab bar appearance

While these features add flexibility, some users have reported minor bugs, particularly with the search engine toggle, as this remains a beta release.

Smarter Reminders Notifications

The Reminders app now integrates more deeply with focus modes, allowing you to automate notifications based on your activity. For instance:

Disable "Today" notifications

during work hours to minimize distractions. Enable reminders

This ensures that notifications are timely and relevant, helping you maintain focus while staying organized throughout the day.

Apple Notes: Quick and Flexible Access

Apple Notes introduces features that improve accessibility and flexibility for users managing multiple devices or accounts. These include:

Resume your last quick note

instantly, allowing you to pick up where you left off without delay. Toggle between local and iCloud accounts

These updates are particularly useful for users who frequently switch between devices or need to manage notes across different storage options.

Apple News and Books: Content on Your Terms

Apple News and Books have also received notable improvements to enhance usability and accessibility. These include:

Automate the downloading

of puzzles and stories in Apple News for offline access. Adjust the reading menu position

These changes ensure that your favorite content is always within reach, whether you’re online or offline, making your reading and news consumption more convenient.

Weather and Apple TV: Tailored Settings

The Weather and Apple TV apps now offer greater customization options to better align with your preferences. You can:

Switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius

in Weather or toggle between home and work locations for more accurate forecasts. Adjust download quality, language, and subtitle settings

These updates make it easier to adapt these apps to your specific needs, whether you’re checking the weather or enjoying your favorite shows.

Focus Modes and Advanced Automations

Focus modes now feature deeper integration with Shortcuts, allowing you to create automations that adapt to your schedule or activity. For example:

Safari can switch search engines

during work hours to align with professional needs. Calendar can adjust event durations

This dynamic functionality ensures that your apps work seamlessly with your daily routine, enhancing productivity and personalization.

Developer Beta Exclusivity

Currently, these features are exclusive to the developer beta, highlighting Apple’s commitment to refining app customization. While these updates showcase significant advancements, some functionalities—such as Safari’s search engine toggle—may still exhibit minor bugs. If you’re not a developer, you’ll need to wait for the public release to explore these enhancements.

Empowering Users Through Customization

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 underscores Apple’s dedication to empowering users with enhanced automation and customization. By expanding Shortcuts actions across its ecosystem, this update allows you to tailor apps like Calendar, Maps, Safari, and more to your unique needs. While some features remain in beta testing, this release represents a meaningful step toward a more personalized and efficient iOS experience.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



