iPadOS 18.4: All the New Features You Need to Know

Apple has introduced iOS and iPadOS 18.4, a comprehensive software update designed to enhance usability, improve app functionality, and optimize overall system performance. While certain anticipated features, such as contextual Siri awareness, are yet to be released, this update brings a range of significant enhancements that cater to diverse user needs. Below is an in-depth look at the most notable updates in a new video from 9to5Mac.

News App: Interactive Recipe Guides

The News app now includes a dedicated “Food” section, available exclusively to News+ subscribers. This feature offers interactive recipe guides that provide step-by-step instructions, ingredient highlights, and built-in timers. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, this addition transforms your device into a practical culinary assistant, making meal preparation more engaging and efficient.

Mail App: Smarter Email Categorization

The Mail app introduces category-based email organization, automatically sorting messages into categories such as Promotions, Subscriptions, and Socials. Users can toggle between categorized and chronological views, offering greater flexibility in managing their inbox. This update ensures that important emails are easily accessible, reducing the chances of missing critical communications amidst the clutter.

Control Center: Ambient Music Integration

A new ambient music section has been added to the Control Center, featuring customizable playlists tailored for relaxation, focus, or unwinding. This seamless integration allows users to set the mood for various activities, whether meditating, working, or simply relaxing. The feature also hints at the potential development of a standalone ambient music app, further expanding Apple’s audio ecosystem.

Machine Learning: Prioritized Notifications

Using advanced machine learning, iOS 18.4 introduces “Prioritized Notifications”, a feature that identifies and highlights the most relevant alerts based on your usage patterns. By minimizing notification overload, this enhancement ensures you stay informed about what matters most while reducing unnecessary distractions, creating a more streamlined user experience.

Image Playground: Enhanced Digital Illustration Tools

Creative users will appreciate the updates to the Image Playground app, which now includes a new “Sketch” style. This addition complements the existing suite of animation and illustration tools, offering greater flexibility for both casual sketching and detailed artwork. The expanded toolkit enables users to explore their creativity with enhanced precision and ease.

New Emojis: Expanded Expression

Seven new emojis have been added to the iOS library, including a leafless tree, harp, shovel, and splatter. These additions provide users with more options to express themselves in messages and on social media, enriching communication and allowing more nuanced interactions.

App Store: Summarized Reviews and Update Controls

The App Store now features summarized reviews, allowing users to quickly assess an app’s quality without sifting through lengthy feedback. Additionally, the ability to pause and resume app updates gives users greater control over download management, making sure updates can be handled at their convenience without disrupting other activities.

Safari: Enhanced Website Security Details

Safari introduces a “Connection Security Details” menu, allowing users to view website certificates and other security-related information. This update enables users to make informed decisions about the sites they visit, enhancing online safety and fostering greater trust in web interactions.

Language Localization: Expanded Support

iOS 18.4 expands its language support by adding eight new languages, including French, German, and Japanese. Additionally, localized English versions tailored for India and Singapore are now available, catering to regional preferences and dialects. This update underscores Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for a global audience.

Smart Home Integration: Robot Vacuum Support

The Home app now supports robot vacuums, allowing users to control and monitor these devices directly from their iPhone or iPad. This integration simplifies smart home management, allowing users to schedule cleanings, track progress, and enhance automation capabilities for a more connected living environment.

Control Center: UI Enhancements

The Control Center receives subtle yet impactful visual updates, including indicators for multiple focus mode options and refined sound control elements. These changes improve both usability and aesthetic appeal, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

Battery Optimization: Prolonged Usage

Battery performance sees a noticeable improvement in iOS 18.4, with devices offering 8 to 12 hours of usage depending on activity levels. This enhancement ensures that users can rely on their devices for extended periods, even during intensive tasks, without frequent recharging.

What’s Missing?

Despite the wealth of updates, certain highly anticipated features remain absent. Advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, such as contextual Siri awareness and cross-app interactions, have yet to be introduced. These features are expected to debut in future updates, potentially in iOS 18.5 or 19.0, leaving room for further innovation in Apple’s ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



