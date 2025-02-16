iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Coming Next Week

Apple is set to release the iOS 18.4 beta on February 19, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its mobile operating system. This update builds upon the foundation of iOS 18, introducing enhancements to Siri, Apple Intelligence, and other core functionalities. The beta will undergo multiple iterations before its anticipated public release in mid-April. In the meantime, Apple has also rolled out iOS 18.3.1, a minor update focused on stability and security, which users are strongly encouraged to install. The video below from iReview gives us more details on the new iOS 18.4 beta.

Key Features in iOS 18.4 Beta

The iOS 18.4 beta introduces several updates designed to improve usability, accessibility, and functionality. Below are the standout features:

Enhanced Siri Capabilities:

Siri now offers more personalized interactions by adapting to your preferences and input patterns. Additionally, Siri gains on-screen awareness, allowing it to perform contextual actions such as opening specific apps or executing tasks within third-party applications. Screen Recording with Picture-in-Picture: A new feature allows users to record their screen while simultaneously using the front-facing camera in a picture-in-picture overlay. This functionality is particularly useful for creating tutorials, presentations, or personalized video content.

Screen Recording with Picture-in-Picture:

Expanded Apple Intelligence Support:

New Unicode Emojis: The update introduces a fresh collection of emojis aligned with the latest Unicode standards, offering users more ways to communicate and express themselves creatively.

Default Maps App Setting: In compliance with EU regulations, users can now set a third-party app, such as Google Maps, as their default navigation tool. This change provides greater flexibility and customization for users who prefer alternatives to Apple Maps.

Release Timeline and Beta Process

The iOS 18.4 beta is scheduled to launch on February 19, with subsequent updates initially following a bi-weekly release schedule. As the public release date approaches, Apple may shift to a weekly update cadence to address user feedback and refine the software. The public release is expected around April 14 or April 21, depending on the progress of testing and the resolution of any issues identified during the beta phase.

During the beta process, developers and public beta testers will have the opportunity to explore new features and provide feedback. This iterative approach ensures that the final release is polished and optimized for a seamless user experience.

iOS 18.3.1: A Stable Foundation

Ahead of the iOS 18.4 beta, Apple has introduced iOS 18.3.1, a minor update aimed at addressing bugs and enhancing security. This update resolves issues reported in earlier versions, making sure of stable performance and improved battery life. Installing iOS 18.3.1 is highly recommended for all users to maintain optimal device functionality and safeguard against potential vulnerabilities.

By addressing critical stability and security concerns, iOS 18.3.1 lays a solid foundation for the upcoming beta, making sure that devices are prepared to handle the new features and improvements introduced in iOS 18.4.

Preparing for iOS 18.4

To maximize the benefits of the upcoming iOS 18.4 beta, consider taking the following steps:

Enable Automatic Updates:

Install iOS 18.3.1:

Back Up Your Data:

Before installing any beta software, create a backup of your device to safeguard your data in case of unexpected issues during the testing phase. Stay Informed: Monitor Apple’s beta release schedule and announcements to stay updated on new features, changes, and potential issues as they arise.

Looking Ahead

The iOS 18.4 beta represents a significant step forward in enhancing usability, functionality, and customization for Apple users. From Siri’s advanced personalization capabilities to expanded language support and new emoji options, this update highlights Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving the user experience. The inclusion of features like screen recording with picture-in-picture and the ability to set a default maps app further underscores Apple’s focus on flexibility and innovation.

As the beta phase progresses, additional updates addressing security, performance, and user feedback are expected. By staying proactive, keeping your device updated, and exploring the new features introduced in the beta, you can ensure a smooth transition to iOS 18.4 when it becomes publicly available. This release promises to deliver meaningful improvements that cater to a wide range of user needs, solidifying iOS 18.4 as a valuable update in Apple’s software ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



