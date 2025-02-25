iOS 18.4: Extra Features You NEED to Know About

Apple’s latest iOS 18.4 update introduces a variety of enhancements aimed at improving your device’s usability, customization, and overall performance. While some long-awaited features are still absent, this release focuses on delivering meaningful updates to notifications, the Control Center, apps, and system optimization. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining its operating system and enhancing the user experience. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new and why it matters in a new video from iReviews.

Smarter Notifications with Apple Intelligence

One of the standout features in iOS 18.4 is the “Prioritize Notifications” tool, powered by Apple Intelligence. This feature ensures that your most important notifications are displayed prominently at the top of your list, helping you stay focused on what truly matters. By analyzing your interaction patterns, Apple Intelligence dynamically adjusts notification priorities, making your device more intuitive and efficient. This improvement not only reduces distractions but also enhances productivity by making sure critical updates are never overlooked.

Dynamic Island Gets a Connectivity Boost

Dynamic Island, a feature introduced in earlier iOS versions, receives a subtle yet practical enhancement in iOS 18.4. A Bluetooth icon now appears when audio playback is active on connected devices, providing a clear visual indicator of your device’s connectivity status. This small but useful addition improves usability by keeping you informed without requiring extra effort. It’s a thoughtful update that aligns with Apple’s focus on seamless and user-friendly design.

Siri’s Enhanced App Suggestions

Siri becomes more proactive and context-aware in iOS 18.4, offering smarter app suggestions in applications like Maps and Settings. These suggestions are tailored to your habits and preferences, reflecting Apple’s ongoing efforts to integrate Siri more deeply into your daily tasks. While the current functionality is somewhat limited, it lays the groundwork for future updates that could make Siri an even more indispensable assistant. This evolution highlights Apple’s commitment to using artificial intelligence to simplify and enhance user interactions.

Streamlined Focus Modes and Control Center Updates

Navigating Focus Modes is now more intuitive, thanks to the addition of arrow indicators in the Control Center. These indicators make it easier to switch between modes, making sure a smoother user experience. Additionally, the volume and brightness sliders now feature dynamic color indicators, providing visual feedback that simplifies adjustments. Another notable update is the introduction of customizable ambient music playlists, accessible directly from the Control Center or lock screen. These enhancements collectively improve navigation and personalization, making your device more adaptable to your needs.

Photos App: Better Shared Content Management

The Photos app sees a significant improvement with the addition of new filters that allow you to view images shared with you by others. This feature streamlines the process of organizing and accessing collaborative content, making it easier to manage shared photos. Whether you’re working on a group project or sharing memories with friends and family, this update enhances the app’s functionality and usability.

Find My Network Expands Globally

Apple’s Find My network has been expanded to include South Korea, fulfilling a long-standing promise to extend its reach. This update enhances the global capabilities of Apple’s robust device-tracking ecosystem, making sure that more users can benefit from its features. The expansion underscores Apple’s dedication to providing reliable and accessible tools for locating lost or misplaced devices.

New Podcast App Widgets

Podcast enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of two new widgets that offer quick access to favorite shows and episodes. These widgets provide a convenient way to stay connected to your preferred content without navigating through the app. Additionally, device-specific podcast settings have been introduced, though they remain inactive for now. This suggests that future updates may unlock additional functionality, further enhancing the podcast listening experience.

Classic Wallpaper Collections Return

For users who enjoy personalizing their devices, iOS 18.4 brings back classic wallpapers under the “Collections” section. This nostalgic update allows you to revisit and apply iconic Apple designs, adding a touch of familiarity and individuality to your device. It’s a small but meaningful addition that caters to users’ desire for customization.

Performance and Battery Updates

iOS 18.4 delivers incremental improvements in single-core performance compared to iOS 18.3, though multi-core performance shows a slight decline. Battery life during beta testing has remained stable, with further optimization expected in future updates. These changes reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to fine-tune system performance and ensure a reliable user experience. While the improvements may be subtle, they contribute to the overall stability and efficiency of the operating system.

What’s Next for iOS 18.4?

The second beta for iOS 18.4 is expected to arrive in early March, potentially introducing additional Siri features and further refinements. Apple’s iterative approach to updates ensures that each release builds on the last, delivering a more polished and functional experience over time. As the development process continues, users can look forward to even greater enhancements that will further elevate the iOS ecosystem.

