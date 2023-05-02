iPad won’t charge, Try these tips to fix it

If you’re encountering a problem with your iPad where it refuses to charge, there are a variety of solutions that you can explore in order to restore your device’s functionality. Typically, there are two primary factors that could contribute to this charging issue – it could either be a hardware-related problem or a software-related one. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the process of determining which of these two factors is the root cause behind your iPad’s charging issue, and we will also provide effective resolutions to get the problem sorted out.

As previously highlighted, the charging issue with your iPad can generally be attributed to either a hardware malfunction or a software glitch. The good news is that a majority of these problems can be addressed and resolved by you, without necessitating a visit to an Apple Store or seeking assistance from an independent repair store. This means that you can save both time and money by troubleshooting and fixing the issue yourself, following the tips below

Perform a hard reset on your iPad

One of the quickest and easiest things that you can do to fix an iPad that won’t charge is to perform a hard reset on your device. The way this is done varies slightly by individual model.

If your iPad has a Home Button on the front then you will need to hold the Home Button and the Power Button on your iPad at the same time until you see the Apple logo, your device will then restart. Now plug your iPad into its charging cable to see if it will charge.

On the most recent iPads you will need to press and release the Up Volume Button and press and release the Down Volume Button, now press and hold the Power Button on the top until you see the Apple logo, your device will now restart, plug your iPad into its charger and see if it will now charge. If these tips did not work, follow one of the ones below to see if it will help resolve the issue. You can find out more details about performing a hard reset over at Apple’s website.

Check your charging port

One of the main reasons that an iPhone or iPad will not charge is due to lint or some sort of debris in the charging port, this can stop your cable from making the correct connection to charge your device. Most of the time when you look into the charging port you will not actually see this debris because it is so small, but it can still cause an issue when your iPad won’t charge.

The best way to clean this is with either a plastic or wooden toothpick or a soft unused brush, do not use a paper clip or anything metal as this could damage the connections inside your iPad charging port. Once you have removed all of the debris from the charging port, plug your device into its cable and charger to see if this resolves the issue. If this does not work try one of the solutions below.

Check your Lightning cable and charger

One of the major reasons that your iPad may not charge could be due to an issue with your charging cable and the charger, check your cable to see if there is any damage to it, it may be frayed near the connectors or in another place. If you have a spare cable, swap this and see if it will get your device charging again.

Also check your charger to see if there is any damage to it, as this could also be causing the charging issues on your iPad. If you have a different charger, then try this on your iPad to see if it will resolve the issue. It is a good idea to swap both the charging cable and the charger for different ones if you have them available as this will help you diagnose whether either of these is causing the iPad won’t charge issue.

Check your iPad for hardware issues

If you have tried all of the solutions above and your iPad will still not charge then there may be a hardware issue that is causing your iPad not to charge when you plug it in, there are a number of different things that could be causing the problem.

You will need to take your iPad to either an Apple Store or a third-party repair store to get the issue diagnosed, the technician will be able to test your device and diagnose the problem for you. This will be the best solution for your iPad charging issues if you have tried all of the tips above and none of them have worked.

We hope that you find out handy guide on how to fix an iPad that won’t charge useful, if you have used any of the tips above to get your device charging again, please leave a comment below and let us know which tips worked. If you have any suggestions or questions, please also let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals