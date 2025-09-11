iOS 26 RC: The Hidden Features Apple Didn’t Announce

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 26 RC (Release Candidate), the final version before the public release. This update introduces a range of features designed to enhance fitness tracking, health monitoring, customization, and device integration. While the RC version is nearly complete, minor adjustments may still occur before the final rollout. Here’s a detailed look at the key updates and how they can improve your experience in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

Fitness App: Smarter, More Connected

The Fitness app in iOS 26 has received a comprehensive upgrade, making it more intuitive and connected than ever. These updates aim to help you stay active while seamlessly integrating with other Apple devices.

Dedicated “Workouts” Tab: This new tab integrates effortlessly with devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3, offering real-time tracking and personalized controls for your fitness routines.

"Workout Buddy" Feature: Customize settings for specific activities, making sure a tailored and optimized fitness experience for everything from running to yoga.

Live Activity Tracking: Real-time updates are displayed on the Dynamic Island and lock screen, allowing you to monitor your progress without interrupting your workout.

Additionally, music integration has been enhanced to make workouts more enjoyable. You can now select playlists or tracks that sync with your workout pace, providing motivation and focus. These updates position the Fitness app as a central hub for health-conscious users, offering both convenience and functionality.

Health Monitoring: Advanced Insights

iOS 26 introduces advanced health monitoring features, using the capabilities of the Apple Watch to provide actionable insights. These updates are designed to help you make informed decisions about your well-being.

Hypertension Notifications: By analyzing heart data, this feature alerts you to potential risks, allowing you to take preventive measures before issues arise.

Enhanced Sleep Tracking: Offers detailed metrics such as sleep interruptions, vital signs, and overall sleep duration, giving you a comprehensive understanding of your sleep patterns.

These tools aim to provide a more holistic approach to personal wellness, empowering you to take control of your health with data-driven insights.

Customization: Make Your Device Uniquely Yours

For users who value personalization, iOS 26 introduces new customization options that allow you to tailor your device to reflect your style and preferences.

“Tinted” Feature: This feature matches app icons with the color of your iPhone or MagSafe case, creating a cohesive and visually appealing aesthetic.

Expanded Home Screen Options: Enjoy greater flexibility in organizing and customizing your home screen, allowing you to create a layout that suits your needs and preferences.

These updates ensure that your iPhone feels uniquely yours, blending functionality with personal expression.

Apple Watch: Style Meets Functionality

The Apple Watch also benefits from significant updates in iOS 26, combining style and functionality to enhance the user experience. New watch faces have been introduced, each offering unique designs and features.

Waypoint: A minimalist design tailored for navigation enthusiasts, providing essential directional information at a glance.

Flow: Features a liquid glass design with dynamic animations, offering a visually striking and modern aesthetic.

Exactograph: Combines precision and style, allowing users to customize colors and animations for a personalized look.

These updates cater to a wide range of preferences, making sure that the Apple Watch remains both functional and fashionable.

Additional Features: Enhanced Usability

iOS 26 introduces several other improvements aimed at enhancing usability and convenience across Apple’s ecosystem.

Live Translation for AirPods: Real-time language translation is now available on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, making cross-language communication seamless and accessible.

Refined Noise Cancellation: Active noise cancellation has been improved, delivering a superior audio experience in various environments, from crowded spaces to quiet settings.

While these features enhance the overall user experience, some minor design inconsistencies, such as outdated icons, suggest that a second RC update may be released before the final version.

Performance and Release Timeline

Performance improvements are a standout feature of iOS 26. Early testers have reported smoother animations, faster app launches, and optimized battery life, all of which contribute to a more seamless and efficient user experience.

The official public release is scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET. This marks the moment when users worldwide will gain access to the full suite of features and enhancements offered by iOS 26.

Elevating Your Apple Ecosystem

iOS 26 RC highlights Apple’s dedication to refining its ecosystem, delivering meaningful updates across fitness, health, customization, and device integration. By building on existing features and introducing new ones, this update enhances both the functionality and personalization of your Apple devices.

With the public release just days away, iOS 26 promises to elevate your experience—whether you’re focused on tracking your health, customizing your device, or staying connected in innovative ways.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



