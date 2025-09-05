What to Expect Before iOS 26’s Final Release

Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 26, its latest mobile operating system, alongside several significant updates aimed at enhancing device security, regulatory compliance, and overall functionality. These updates include a fix for iPhone 12 radiation concerns, a critical security patch for older devices running iOS 18, and the release of the iOS 26 Release Candidate (RC). Each of these updates reflects Apple’s commitment to maintaining a secure, compliant, and user-friendly ecosystem. Here’s a detailed look at what these updates mean for you and your devices in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

Fixing iPhone 12 Radiation Compliance Issues

Apple is addressing concerns raised by French health authorities regarding the iPhone 12’s radiation levels. Recent tests conducted by French regulators indicated that the device exceeded European Union (EU) radiation limits under specific conditions. While Apple has consistently maintained that the iPhone 12 complies with global safety standards, the company is taking proactive steps to ensure compliance with EU regulations by rolling out a targeted software update.

The update recalibrates how the iPhone 12 interacts with regulatory testing protocols to meet EU standards.

It will be deployed to all iPhone 12 models in EU countries, ensuring compliance across the region.

Apple has confirmed that this fix will not compromise the device’s performance or functionality.

For iPhone 12 users, this update underscores Apple’s commitment to regulatory adherence and ensures your device remains compliant with regional safety standards without affecting its usability.

iOS 18.7 Security Patch for Older Devices

For users of older iPhones running iOS 18, Apple is releasing iOS 18.7, a critical security patch designed to protect devices that are no longer eligible for upgrades to iOS 26. This update addresses vulnerabilities that could leave older devices exposed to emerging security threats, making sure that even legacy devices remain secure.

Unlike iOS 26, iOS 18.7 will bypass the beta testing phase to allow for a faster rollout.

The patch highlights Apple’s dedication to maintaining security across its ecosystem, even for devices that are several generations old.

If you’re using an older iPhone, this update provides essential protection, making sure your device remains secure and functional despite its inability to run the latest operating system.

iOS 26 RC: The Final Testing Phase

The iOS 26 Release Candidate (RC) is set to debut during Apple’s highly anticipated September 9th event. As the near-final version of the software, the RC serves as a critical testing phase, allowing developers and beta testers to identify and address any remaining issues before the official release.

The RC is nearly identical to the final version but may include minor adjustments based on feedback from testers.

The official release of iOS 26 is expected on September 15th, barring any unforeseen delays.

For users, this means that the final version of iOS 26 will be thoroughly refined and optimized, ensuring a smooth and reliable transition to the new operating system. Whether you’re a developer, beta tester, or everyday user, the RC phase is a crucial step in delivering a polished and stable software experience.

Why These Updates Matter

Apple’s latest updates reflect a comprehensive approach to software development, balancing innovation with security, compliance, and user experience. Here’s why these updates are particularly significant:

They address regulatory concerns, making sure that Apple devices meet international safety and compliance standards.

They enhance security, protecting both new and older devices from potential vulnerabilities and threats.

They refine the user experience, delivering a stable, optimized, and reliable operating system for all users.

Whether you’re planning to upgrade to iOS 26 or continuing to use an older operating system, these updates ensure that your device remains secure, functional, and compliant with the latest standards.

What’s Next for Apple Users?

As Apple prepares for the final release of iOS 26, these interim updates highlight the company’s dedication to its user base and its commitment to delivering high-quality software. By addressing regulatory issues, rolling out critical security patches, and refining its latest operating system, Apple continues to set a high standard for mobile software updates.

For you, staying informed about these updates is essential to maximizing the performance, security, and functionality of your Apple devices. Whether you’re an early adopter of iOS 26 or relying on an older version, these updates are designed to keep your device running smoothly and securely, ensuring a seamless user experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



