Secret iPhone Tricks! iOS 18.4 Hidden Features Revealed

Apple’s iOS 18.4 brings a host of subtle yet impactful updates aimed at refining the way you use your iPhone. These enhancements focus on improving usability, expanding personalization, and strengthening privacy. Whether you’re a casual user or a tech enthusiast, understanding these features can help you unlock the full potential of your device. Below is a detailed exploration of the most noteworthy updates and how they can enhance your daily experience in a new video from HotshotTek.

Enhanced Control Center: Music at Your Fingertips

The Control Center in iOS 18.4 has been upgraded to offer a more intuitive and versatile experience. One of the standout additions is the integration of ambient music playlists, which are categorized into modes such as:

Well-being

Productivity

Chill

Sleep

Even if you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, you can now link your personal playlists directly to the Control Center. This ensures that your favorite tracks are always accessible, no matter which music platform you prefer. Whether you’re preparing for a productive day or winding down in the evening, this feature allows you to set the perfect mood effortlessly. The improved accessibility and customization make the Control Center a more powerful tool for managing your audio experience.

Streamlined Email Management

The Mail app has received subtle yet impactful updates to improve how you manage your inbox. A new “delete or move message” action allows you to customize what happens after you delete an email. This feature simplifies navigation within your inbox, allowing you to process messages more efficiently.

For users who handle a high volume of emails daily, this enhancement can save valuable time by reducing unnecessary steps. Whether you’re organizing work correspondence or clearing out spam, the streamlined functionality ensures a smoother and more productive email experience.

Voice Memo Privacy: Greater Control Over Your Data

Privacy remains a cornerstone of iOS 18.4, with significant improvements to the Voice Memos app. Users now have the ability to reset the identifier used for app usage statistics reporting, giving you more control over how your data is shared. This feature ensures that your privacy preferences are respected and provides greater transparency regarding data usage.

For those who prioritize safeguarding personal information, this update represents a meaningful step forward. It enables you to make informed decisions about your data while continuing to enjoy the convenience of the Voice Memos app.

Shortcuts App: Smarter and More Efficient

The Shortcuts app has been enhanced to streamline your daily tasks and improve productivity. Two key updates stand out:

A new shortcut allows you to quickly switch between Safari search engines, giving you faster access to the information you need.

You can now create a shortcut to open recent conversations directly from the side button or the app itself, simplifying communication.

These updates are designed to save time and reduce friction in your workflow. Whether you’re conducting research or staying connected with friends and colleagues, the improved Shortcuts app makes it easier to accomplish tasks with minimal effort.

Siri and Apple Intelligence: Smarter and More Flexible

Siri and Apple Intelligence have been fine-tuned to offer greater flexibility and smarter suggestions. A notable update allows you to disable Apple Intelligence activation via the side button, giving you more control over when and how these features are used.

This refinement ensures that Siri works on your terms, adapting to your preferences and needs. Whether you’re using Siri for quick commands or relying on Apple Intelligence for personalized suggestions, these updates make the experience more intuitive and user-friendly.

Photos App: Tailored to Your Preferences

The Photos app now offers enhanced customization options, allowing you to rearrange utility sections such as screenshots and receipts. This feature makes it easier to organize your photo library in a way that aligns with your preferences.

By tailoring the layout to suit your needs, you can navigate your collection more efficiently while keeping it visually appealing. Whether you’re managing personal memories or work-related images, the improved organization tools make the Photos app more practical and enjoyable to use.

Unlock the Potential of iOS 18.4

iOS 18.4 introduces a range of hidden features designed to enhance customization, privacy, and usability across your iPhone. From organizing your photos and managing emails to interacting with Siri and streamlining daily tasks, these updates are crafted to make your device more intuitive and personalized. By exploring these features, you can enjoy a more seamless and efficient user experience tailored to your unique needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



