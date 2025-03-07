iOS 18.4: 10 Awesome Hidden iPhone Features

Apple’s iOS 18.4 beta update brings a host of new features aimed at making your iPhone more intuitive, efficient, and tailored to your preferences. This update emphasizes enhanced Siri functionality and deeper integration with the Shortcuts app, allowing smoother interactions with your device. From navigation improvements to audio customization, iOS 18.4 introduces tools designed to simplify daily tasks and elevate your overall experience. The video below from iReviews hsow us 10 awesome hidden features for the iPhone in iOS 18.4

Siri and Shortcuts: A Smarter, Seamless Integration

With iOS 18.4, Siri becomes more versatile by integrating more deeply with the Shortcuts app. This allows you to perform specific app actions using simple voice commands. For example, you can now ask Siri to adjust navigation preferences, open a specific conversation in Messages, or rename shortcuts for easier identification. These updates eliminate the need to navigate through multiple menus, saving time and making your iPhone more responsive to your needs. By combining Siri’s voice recognition with the flexibility of Shortcuts, Apple has created a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

Enhanced Navigation and Customization in Maps

The Maps app receives significant upgrades, offering greater control over navigation settings. You can now use Siri or Shortcuts to avoid toll roads or highways, making sure a smoother and more personalized journey. Additionally, you can adjust map volume levels—choosing between softer, normal, or louder settings—without interrupting your trip. These features make navigation more adaptable to your preferences, whether you’re commuting daily or exploring new destinations.

Safari: Smarter Browsing and Tab Management

Safari introduces new customization options that enhance your browsing experience. You can now switch between search engines, including private ones, using shortcuts, giving you greater flexibility in how you search the web. Managing tabs is also more efficient, with options to set preferences for link behavior, such as opening links in the background or in a new tab. Additionally, you can automate tab-closing intervals, choosing to close tabs after a day, week, or month. These updates simplify browsing while giving you more control over how you organize your online activities.

Voice Memos: Advanced Audio Customization

For users who rely on Voice Memos, iOS 18.4 introduces enhanced audio settings that cater to a variety of needs. You can now adjust audio quality, enable stereo recording for richer sound, or toggle location-based naming for better organization. These features are easily accessible through shortcuts, allowing you to tailor your recordings for casual use or professional purposes. Whether you’re capturing ideas on the go or recording detailed notes, these updates ensure your audio meets your expectations.

Improved Calendar Syncing and Event Management

The Calendar app now offers greater flexibility and customization. You can set alternate calendars, sync events seamlessly across devices, and adjust week view settings—all through the Shortcuts app. By renaming shortcuts for specific calendar features, you can quickly access the tools you use most often. These enhancements make event management faster and more efficient, making sure you stay organized without unnecessary hassle.

Refined Notifications in Reminders

The Reminders app benefits from new notification management options that help you stay organized without feeling overwhelmed. You can mute alerts for specific tasks, include overdue items in your reminders, or adjust “due today” notifications—all with the help of shortcuts. These updates allow you to prioritize tasks effectively, making sure that you focus on what matters most while minimizing distractions.

Personalized Streaming in the TV App

Streaming enthusiasts will appreciate the customization options introduced in the TV app. You can now adjust audio and subtitle preferences to suit your viewing habits. Additionally, the app allows you to toggle between data saver mode and high-quality playback, depending on your network conditions. These features ensure a more personalized and enjoyable streaming experience, whether you’re watching on the go or at home.

Centralized Control with Shortcuts

One of the standout features of iOS 18.4 is its emphasis on centralizing app-specific settings through the Shortcuts app. This approach allows you to manage preferences for multiple apps in one place, eliminating the need to navigate through various menus. Whether you’re adjusting navigation settings, fine-tuning audio preferences, or customizing notifications, the Shortcuts app provides a faster and more streamlined way to personalize your iPhone.

Siri’s Evolution: A Step Toward the Future

The updates to Siri in iOS 18.4 represent a significant step forward in its development. With improved functionality and seamless integration with the Shortcuts app, Siri is evolving into a more capable and intuitive assistant. These enhancements reflect Apple’s commitment to making Siri an indispensable part of your daily routine, offering greater convenience and efficiency in how you interact with your iPhone.

A Tailored and Efficient iPhone Experience

iOS 18.4 underscores Apple’s dedication to user convenience and innovation. By enhancing Siri’s capabilities and expanding the functionality of the Shortcuts app, this update enables you to take greater control of your iPhone. Whether you’re customizing navigation, fine-tuning audio settings, or managing reminders, iOS 18.4 provides tools that improve both efficiency and personalization. These features not only streamline your daily tasks but also pave the way for a more integrated and user-friendly iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



