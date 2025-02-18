iOS 18.4. What’s New Besides Apple Intelligence

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.4 update brings a collection of thoughtful enhancements aimed at improving your daily interactions with your device. While it doesn’t introduce innovative features like Apple Intelligence, this update focuses on refining existing functionalities and adding practical tools to elevate your experience. Here’s a detailed look at what iOS 18.4 has to offer in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

Expanded Emoji Library for Enhanced Communication

One of the most noticeable updates in iOS 18.4 is the addition of new emojis, approved by Emojipedia 16. These include symbols such as a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter. These additions provide more diverse and creative ways to express emotions, ideas, and contexts in your conversations. Whether you’re highlighting exhaustion, referencing nature, or adding flair to your messages, these emojis expand your ability to communicate visually in a more nuanced way.

Home App Upgrades with Robot Vacuum Integration

For smart home enthusiasts, the Home app receives a significant update in iOS 18.4. The highlight is the long-awaited support for robot vacuums, first teased during Apple’s WWDC event. This feature allows you to integrate HomeKit-enabled robot vacuums directly into the app, allowing seamless control over cleaning schedules and routines. By consolidating robot vacuum management with other smart devices, this update simplifies your home automation setup, making it more intuitive and efficient to manage your connected home.

Greater Flexibility with Default App Customization

Apple continues to expand its customization options by allowing you to set Apple Maps and Translation as default apps in iOS 18.4. This update also hints at the possibility of extending this flexibility to third-party apps, offering you more control over your device’s functionality. While initially driven by compliance with EU regulations, this feature is expected to roll out globally, giving you the freedom to tailor your app preferences. For example, you could pair a third-party translation app with Apple Maps to create a more personalized and efficient user experience.

Subtle Yet Meaningful Updates to Core Apps

The Photos app receives minor but impactful improvements aimed at enhancing usability. These updates make it easier to organize albums and locate specific images, reflecting Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining its core apps. Similarly, the Music and Podcasts apps see incremental updates, such as better playlist management in Music and improved episode sorting in Podcasts. These refinements are designed to make your media consumption smoother and more enjoyable without overwhelming you with drastic changes.

Enhanced Battery Health Insights

Battery health monitoring gets a boost in iOS 18.4, offering more detailed insights into your device’s battery performance. This feature enables you to make informed decisions about charging habits and usage, ultimately helping to extend your device’s lifespan. By providing clearer data on battery health, Apple underscores its commitment to optimizing your overall experience and making sure your device remains reliable over time.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

Privacy and security remain central to Apple’s software updates, and iOS 18.4 continues this tradition. While specific details are limited, you can expect improvements to existing features like stolen device protection and secure messaging. These updates align with Apple’s broader mission to safeguard your personal data and maintain the integrity of your device. By prioritizing privacy, Apple reinforces its reputation as a leader in digital security.

Release Timeline and Developer Beta Availability

The first developer beta for iOS 18.4 is set to launch on February 19, coinciding with Apple’s upcoming product announcements. This timeline suggests that a public release could follow in the weeks after, giving developers and early adopters an opportunity to explore the new features. By offering early access, Apple ensures that the update is thoroughly tested and optimized before its wider rollout.

Refining the iOS Experience

iOS 18.4 may not introduce new innovations, but it delivers a range of practical updates that enhance your device’s usability. From the expanded emoji library and Home app upgrades to improved customization options and privacy enhancements, this update focuses on refining the tools you use every day. Whether you’re managing smart home devices, organizing photos, or monitoring battery health, iOS 18.4 provides features that make your device more versatile, intuitive, and secure. With the developer beta just around the corner, you’ll soon have the chance to explore these updates and see how they fit into your daily routine.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in iOS 18.4 features.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals