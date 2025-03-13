iOS 18.4 Beta Public 3: Hidden Features Uncovered!

Apple has introduced iOS 18.4 Public Beta 3, offering users a preview of upcoming features and enhancements aimed at refining the overall experience. This release focuses on advancements in smart lock integration, app functionality, user interface updates, and performance improvements. While still in development, the beta provides a detailed look at what users can expect in the final version. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the new iOS 18.4 Public Beta 3.

Enhanced Smart Lock Integration with Ultra-Wideband Technology

A standout feature in this beta is the improved smart lock compatibility, powered by ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. With this update, users can unlock smart locks seamlessly when their iPhone or Apple Watch is nearby, eliminating the need for manual interaction. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for those who rely on smart home devices, offering a more convenient and automated experience.

Apple has also extended UWB functionality to third-party developers, allowing broader integration into apps. This move opens the door to innovative applications of UWB technology, ranging from home automation to workplace security systems. As developers explore these possibilities, users may see a significant expansion in the practical uses of UWB across various industries.

Streamlined Payments in Apple Wallet

The Apple Wallet app now features a redesigned “Pre-authorized Payments” section, replacing the older “Subscriptions and Payments” tab. This update simplifies the management of recurring transactions, making it easier for users to track and control their financial commitments. The new layout is designed with usability in mind, offering a more intuitive and organized interface.

This improvement is particularly useful for users who manage multiple subscriptions or recurring payments, as it provides a clearer overview of their financial activities. By streamlining this process, Apple enhances the app’s functionality and ensures a smoother user experience.

Cross-Platform Emoji Consistency

For messaging enthusiasts, iOS 18.4 introduces support for Gen Emojis across third-party apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. This update ensures that emojis appear consistently across platforms, improving communication and maintaining uniformity in messages.

This enhancement addresses a common frustration among users who frequently switch between messaging apps, making sure that their emoji usage remains consistent and visually accurate regardless of the platform.

Apple Visual Intelligence: Improved Usability

Apple Visual Intelligence, a feature that uses machine learning for object recognition and photo analysis, receives several usability enhancements in this beta. A new action button indicator simplifies activation, making it easier for users to engage with the feature. Additionally, the option to disable long-press functionality in the Camera app provides greater customization, catering to individual preferences.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to creating a more tailored and efficient interface. By offering users greater control over how they interact with Visual Intelligence, Apple ensures that the feature remains both accessible and adaptable to diverse needs.

Podcast Widgets and Control Center Enhancements

Podcast enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of new home screen widgets for their podcast library and followed shows. These widgets provide quick access to favorite content, streamlining navigation and enhancing the overall listening experience.

The Control Center also sees a notable update with the introduction of a quick microphone access feature. This allows users to record or interact seamlessly, even during media playback. By improving multitasking and accessibility, this enhancement makes it easier for users to manage their activities without interruptions.

Apple Vision Pro App: Augmented Reality Integration

The Apple Vision Pro app is now available as a standalone download from the App Store, designed to complement Apple Vision devices. This app offers tools to optimize the augmented reality (AR) experience, marking a significant step in integrating Vision Pro into Apple’s broader ecosystem.

With this release, Apple continues to expand its AR capabilities, paving the way for more immersive applications. Users can expect further developments in AR technology as Apple refines its Vision Pro platform.

Expanded Coverage in Apple Sports App

Sports fans will notice expanded tracking capabilities in the Apple Sports app. The latest update includes support for additional leagues, such as the Women’s Championship and Formula 1, making sure comprehensive coverage of a wider range of sports.

This enhancement caters to a broader audience, allowing users to stay updated on their favorite teams and events. By expanding its sports coverage, Apple demonstrates its commitment to providing a more inclusive and versatile app experience.

Keyboard and Emoji Improvements

The keyboard functionality receives subtle yet impactful updates. Recently added emojis now appear in the “most recently used” section, making them easier to find and reuse. This small but thoughtful change improves the overall typing experience, making sure that users can access their favorite emojis more efficiently.

These updates highlight Apple’s attention to detail, focusing on minor adjustments that enhance usability without overhauling the existing interface.

Apple News App: Subtle Redesign

The Apple News app undergoes a subtle redesign, particularly in its layout for food recipe articles and ad placements. These adjustments aim to improve readability and engagement, making sure a smoother browsing experience for users.

By refining the app’s design, Apple enhances its appeal to users who rely on it for daily news and lifestyle content. The changes reflect a focus on creating a more visually appealing and user-friendly interface.

Performance Metrics and Release Timeline

Preliminary performance metrics indicate slight fluctuations in Geekbench scores compared to previous versions, along with a minor increase in device temperature during testing. While these changes are minimal, they underscore Apple’s ongoing efforts to optimize performance and stability.

The official release of iOS 18.4 is anticipated in early April, following the Release Candidate (RC) version. Users can look forward to a polished and refined experience once the final version becomes available.

Important Considerations for Beta Users

For those considering installing iOS 18.4 Public Beta 3, it is advisable to use a secondary device. As with any beta software, there is a potential for bugs or crashes that could disrupt daily use. Apple encourages users to provide feedback on issues such as battery performance and Wi-Fi connectivity to help improve the final release.

By participating in the beta program, users contribute to the refinement of iOS 18.4, making sure a smoother and more reliable experience for all when the official version is launched.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



