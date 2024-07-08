Everything We Know About iOS 18 Beta 3

iOS 18 Beta 3 is generating considerable excitement among Apple enthusiasts and developers, with its release slated for July 8th. Shortly after, the public beta will become available, likely around July 9th or 10th. This latest iteration of Apple’s operating system promises to introduce a suite of innovative features, enhancements, and crucial bug fixes, paving the way for a smoother and more personalized user experience. Here’s a comprehensive look at what you can expect from iOS 18 Beta 3.

Release Information

Release Date : iOS 18 Beta 3 is expected 8th of July (today)

: iOS 18 Beta 3 is expected 8th of July (today) Public Beta : Expected around July 9th or 10th.

: Expected around July 9th or 10th. Upgrade Recommendation : Transition from iOS 18 Beta 2 to Beta 3 to access new features and improvements.

: Transition from iOS 18 Beta 2 to Beta 3 to access new features and improvements. Backup Advice: It’s wise to back up your devices before installing the public beta to avoid any potential data loss.

AI-Driven Applications

iOS 18 Beta 3 shines with its AI-powered enhancements, designed to streamline and elevate your daily tasks:

Image Playground : This exciting feature allows you to create custom images using AI, which can be seamlessly integrated with iMessage for effortless sharing.

: This exciting feature allows you to create custom images using AI, which can be seamlessly integrated with iMessage for effortless sharing. AI-Powered Photo Editing : Object Erasure : Remove unwanted objects from your photos without compromising their quality. Automatic Image Enhancement : Instantly adjust lighting, contrast, and other settings with a single tap for perfect photos every time.

:

Call Recording and Transcription

One of the standout features of iOS 18 Beta 3 is the ability to record and transcribe phone calls directly within the Phone app. This functionality is invaluable for both personal and professional use, allowing you to:

Record Calls : Capture important conversations easily.

: Capture important conversations easily. Transcriptions: Convert your recorded calls into text for quick review and easy searching.

Enhanced Photo Editing Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, iOS 18 Beta 3 offers advanced tools that give you greater control over your images:

Fine-Tuning Tools : Adjust exposure, and color balance, and apply filters and effects with precision.

: Adjust exposure, and color balance, and apply filters and effects with precision. AI-Assisted Object Removal: Ensure your photos are clean and polished by effortlessly removing any distracting elements.

Personalized Home Screen Customization

Customization options have been significantly expanded in iOS 18 Beta 3, allowing you to make your device truly your own:

Icon Customization : Enjoy more ways to personalize your home screen icons.

: Enjoy more ways to personalize your home screen icons. Enhanced Dark Mode: Improved settings for a consistent and visually appealing dark mode experience.

Performance Optimizations and Bug Fixes

iOS 18 Beta 3 also focuses on optimizing performance and resolving bugs, ensuring a seamless user experience:

Improved Battery Life : Expect longer battery life thanks to various optimizations.

: Expect longer battery life thanks to various optimizations. Bug Fixes : Issues like blank icons and notification glitches have been addressed.

: Issues like blank icons and notification glitches have been addressed. Enhanced Responsiveness: Faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and better performance, especially on older devices.

Additional Highlights from iOS 18 Beta 2

To provide context, let’s briefly revisit some of the noteworthy features from iOS 18 Beta 2:

RCS Messaging : Enhanced messaging with richer text, higher-quality images, and improved group chat functionality.

: Enhanced messaging with richer text, higher-quality images, and improved group chat functionality. iPhone Mirroring to macOS 15 : Control your iPhone from your Mac.

: Control your iPhone from your Mac. SharePlay Remote Access : Remote control of another device for troubleshooting or assistance.

: Remote control of another device for troubleshooting or assistance. New Wallet Widget : Manage connected cards directly from the home screen (note: not yet enabled).

: Manage connected cards directly from the home screen (note: not yet enabled). Icon Customization Bug: An issue causing icons to turn white has a workaround but expect a permanent fix in future updates.

General Advice for Beta Users

If you plan to install the iOS 18 Beta 3, here are some essential tips:

Use Secondary Devices : Beta releases can be unstable, so it’s best to test them on secondary devices.

: Beta releases can be unstable, so it’s best to test them on secondary devices. Regular Backups : Ensure your data is backed up regularly to prevent loss.

: Ensure your data is backed up regularly to prevent loss. Be Prepared for Bugs: While beta software is a great way to experience new features, it may come with instability.

iOS 18 Beta 3 is set to be a significant update, enhancing the user experience with AI-driven applications, call recording, advanced photo editing tools, and personalized home screen customizations. The addition of performance optimizations and bug fixes ensures a smooth experience, while future updates promise even more exciting features. As soion as we get some more information on the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 18, we will let you know.



