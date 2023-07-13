Apple releases iOS 17 Public Beta

Apple has released iOS 17 Public Beta for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 17 Public Beta for the iPad at the same time, this is the first public beta of the software.

Yesterday we heard that Apple had released iOS 17 beta 3 in a revised form, this is the second time they released this software. The new public beta is expected to be the exact same software.

The iOS 17 software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, one of the new features coming in iOS 17 is called StandBty mode, which turns your iPhone into a Home Hub when it is docked in landscape mode.

There is also a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe your voicemails on your iPhone screen in real-time, this then gives you the option to answer the call if you want to. There are many more new features and design changes coming to the iPhone with this update.

The new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta is now available to download, you will need to be a member of Aopple’s Public Beta Testing programs, you can find out more details about this at the link below.

