What’s new in the revised iOS 17 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the revised iOS 17 beta 3 software, Apple also released a revised iPadOS 17 beta 3, a revised tvOS 17 beta 3, and macOS 14 beta 3 as well.

All of these revised betas come a week after the previous beat was released, and now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us some more details on what changes Apple has made to this revised beta.

As we can see from the video the new beta of Apple’s iOS 17 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone this will include the StandBy mode, a feature that transforms your iPhone into a Home Hub when docked in landscape mode. which can be seen in the video.

There is also Live Voicemail, the latest update that revolutionizes the way you interact with voicemails on your iPhone. With this feature, voicemails are transcribed in real-time and displayed directly on your iPhone’s screen. Now, you can instantly assess the importance of incoming messages and decide whether to answer the call or not, all at a glance.

The revised beta of iOS 17 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, Apple is also expected to release a public beta of iOS 17 sometime soon. The final version of iOS 17 is expected in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets and we should also get iPadOS 17 at the same time. As soon as we get details on exactly when iOS 17 will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



