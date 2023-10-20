Does iOS 17.1 improve battery life? (Video)

Apple will release iOS 17.1 next week, the software is expected to land either next Tuesday or Wednesday and now we get to find out if this new software update will improve battery life on the iPhone.

The iOS 17.1 software update will bring a range of performance improvements to the iPhone, the update will also include various bug fixes and of course some new features. Will the update improve the battery life on the iPhone? The video below from iAppleBytes tests out the battery life on a range of devices.

In the video the battery life is tested out on the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13, the tests are carried out on the current Release Candidate and compared to the current version of IOS which is iOS 17.0.3, let’s find out how the two compare.

As we can see from the video some handsets show minor improvements in battery life with the new iOS 17.1 software, although there were no major improvements with this Release Candidate version.

Apple will be releasing this software update next week along with iPadOS 17.1 for the iPad, watchOS 10.1 for the Apple Watch, macOS Sonoma 14.1, and tvOS 17.1, the updates are expected next Tuesday and at the latest by Wednesday.

Source iAppleBytes

Image Credit: Sophia Stark



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals