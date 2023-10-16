iOS 17.1 release date is October the 24th

Apple recently released their third beta of iOS 17.1 and now we have some details on the iOS 17.1 release date, it looks like the software will be released to everyone on the 24th of October.

That would mean that we can expect the iOS 17.1 Release Candidate this week probably sometime tomorrow and then the final release of the software to everyone a week later.

The iOS 17.1 release date has been revealed by the French regulatory group ANFR, Apple’s software update will fix an issue related to radiation levels on the iPhone 12 in France which regulators have requested.

The release date of the 21st of October has now been listed on their website, here is a translated version of the statement, “This fix will be available to all users no later than October 24.”.

We were not expecting Apple to release their iOS 17.1 software update next week, so this is good news as the software will bring some new features to the iPhone and also address some bug fixes and performance improvements on the iPhone.

Apple is also expected to release iPadOS 17.1 at the same time, along with the new watchOS 10.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1 and tvOS 17.1, as soon as we get more details on exactly when it will land, we will let you know.

Source ANFR, iPhoneSoft, MacRumors



