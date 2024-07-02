What to Expect From iOS 18 Beta 3

Apple fans and developers alike are eagerly anticipating the release of iOS 18 Beta 3, which is expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to the iPhone user experience. This update is particularly significant as it may mark the introduction of the first public beta, allowing a broader audience to test and explore the latest advancements in iOS technology. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on what to expect from the third beta of iOS 18.

Expected Release Date and Timeline

Based on Apple’s consistent release schedule, iOS 18 Beta 3 is likely to be released on July 8th. This date aligns with the company’s historical trends and suggests that users can expect the simultaneous release of both the iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 and Public Beta 1. The inclusion of the public beta is particularly exciting, as it provides an opportunity for a wider range of users to experience the new features and provide feedback to Apple.

Noteworthy Features from iOS 18 Beta 2

Before diving into the anticipated features of iOS 18 Beta 3, it’s worth reviewing some of the notable additions from the previous beta release:

RCS Messaging: This carrier-dependent feature enhances the messaging experience by offering richer text, higher-quality images, and improved group chat functionality.

This carrier-dependent feature enhances the messaging experience by offering richer text, higher-quality images, and improved group chat functionality. iPhone Mirroring to macOS 15: Users can now control their iPhone directly from their Mac, allowing seamless interaction with iPhone apps and notifications.

Users can now control their iPhone directly from their Mac, allowing seamless interaction with iPhone apps and notifications. SharePlay Remote Access: This feature allows users to control another device remotely, which is particularly useful for troubleshooting or assisting friends and family.

This feature allows users to control another device remotely, which is particularly useful for troubleshooting or assisting friends and family. New Wallet Widget: Although not yet enabled, the new Wallet Widget will provide users with the ability to manage connected cards directly from their home screen.

It’s important to note that Beta 2 also introduced a known issue with icon customization, causing icons to turn white. While a workaround is available, a permanent fix is expected in future updates.

Exciting Features Expected in iOS 18 Beta 3

iOS 18 Beta 3 is poised to introduce several highly anticipated features that could transform the iPhone user experience:

Apple AI (Apple Intelligence): This update may mark the introduction of AI-driven features, enhancing the overall user experience with smarter suggestions and automation.

This update may mark the introduction of AI-driven features, enhancing the overall user experience with smarter suggestions and automation. Call Recording: The ability to record and transcribe phone calls will be a significant addition, providing users with a convenient way to keep track of important conversations.

The ability to record and transcribe phone calls will be a significant addition, providing users with a convenient way to keep track of important conversations. Image Playground: This AI application will allow users to create images using advanced algorithms, offering a new level of creativity and customization.

These features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to improve the functionality and user experience of their devices.

Known Issues and Future Updates

While iOS 18 Beta 3 is expected to bring numerous improvements and new features, it’s important to acknowledge that the icon customization bug from Beta 2 may still persist. Apple is actively working on addressing this issue and is expected to provide a permanent fix in upcoming updates.

As with any beta release, users should be prepared for potential bugs and instability. It’s recommended to install beta software on secondary devices and to regularly backup important data to avoid any potential loss.

iOS 18 Beta 3 represents a significant milestone in the development of Apple’s mobile operating system. With the introduction of AI-driven features, enhanced functionality, and the potential for a public beta release, this update is set to captivate iPhone users and developers alike. As July 8th approaches, the anticipation for iOS 18 Beta 3 continues to grow, and the Apple community eagerly awaits the opportunity to experience the future of iOS technology.

