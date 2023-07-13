macOS 14 Sonoma Public Beta released

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma Public Beta to public beta testers, the software was released along with iOS 17 Public Beta, iPadOS 17 Public Beta, and watchOS 10 Public Beta.

These are the first public betas of Apple’s next major software updates that have been made available to public beta testers, the new macOS 14 Sonoma update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, with some design changes as well.

The new macOS Sonoma software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include Dynamic widgets, improved video conferencing capabilities, upgrades to Apple’s Safari, new screen savers, an enhanced gaming experience, and many more new features.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma Beta is now available for public beta testers to try out, you can find out more details about the update over at Apple’s public beta website. You will need to sign up for their public beta testing program to try the software out.

We are expecting the final version of macOS 14 Sonoma later this year, it is expected to land in either October or November along with some new Macs, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals